The Bard is back: ‘Tempest’ center of the season





William Shakespeare's final solo stage piece, "The Tempest," holds center stage on the schedule as the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre opens its 2023 season Thursday in the new Windgate Center for the Fine and Performing Arts at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

The UCA lineup also includes four performances of the madcap comedy "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" and two performances of an inaugural musical variety show called "Shakespeare Cabaret."

In partnership with the University of Arkansas, once the shows shut down in Conway as of June 25, everything shifts to Fayetteville for a limited run, June 30-July 1, at the university's Global Campus Theatre.

"We are excited to produce a full season of shows here at AST for the first time since 2019," says Shakespeare Theatre Managing Director Chad Bradford.

'Tempest,' but no teapot

The Bard of Avon is believed to have written "The Tempest," his autumnal and sometimes considered problematic adventure-romance, in 1610-11; its first performance came in 1611.

The setting is an island in an unidentified sea, where Prospero (Steven Marzolf), the former Duke of Milan, and his daughter Miranda (Selena Mykenzie Gordon) live, without other human company but with the willing service of a spirit named Ariel (Grace Taylor) and the unwilling service of Caliban (Nick Carpenter), the monstrous son of a witch. They've been there since Prospero's brother, Antonio (Ben Grimes), usurped the dukedom a dozen years before.

As it happens, Antonio is on board a ship with Alonsa (Na'Tosha Devon), the ruler of Naples, and her son, Ferdinand (Jordan Williams), that is passing near the island; Prospero, who has in his exile become a powerful magician, causes a storm that wrecks the ship and casts the survivors on the island's shores. Ferdinand, believing his parent is dead, falls in love with Miranda (and vice versa) and drunken castaways Trinculo (Leah Smith) and Stephano (Riles Holiday), Alonsa's jester and butler, respectively, join forces with Caliban in a plot to kill Prospero and take over the island. All, as is usually the case in Shakespeare's comedies and romances, ends well.

The show is noteworthy also for the phrases it introduced to the English language: "This rough magic," "brave new world," "the stuff that dreams are made on," "misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows," "what's past is prologue" and "Hell is empty and all the devils are here."

Director Morgan Hicks, co-founder of and arts engagement director at Fayetteville company TheatreSquared, says that while the production makes some nontraditional adjustments, including women playing roles Shakespeare assigned to men, she's basically taking it on a more traditional track.

"We're not doing any kind of large concept, like 'Tempest on the Moon,' or anything like that," she says. "They're on an island, there's a shipwreck."

She and Matt Duncan, who is composing original music for the production and serving as its musical director, are exploiting the play's musical elements, including several songs for which Shakespeare wrote the lyrics.

A couple of weeks out from opening, Duncan says, "Some things were fixed fairly early on; the idea is to bring the magic to life. Most if not all the songs are fixed, though not yet the underscoring."

Gordon, making her Shakespeare Theatre debut, got her start in show business as a teenager, making it to the quarterfinals of TV's "America's Got Talent" in 2006 before being voted off the show. In 2021, she had a stint on tour as the lead vocalist and narrator for "Cirque Dreams Holidaze."

She subsequently turned to stage acting, modeling and teaching. She's a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a first-year grad student in the Master of Fine Arts program at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

That's where she met Williams, who is just exiting that program. He was part of the 2022 festival, playing Claudio in "Much Ado About Nothing."

Gordon says she's trying to figure out how to bring as much of herself to this role as she can. "You're always discovering new things while you're working on it," she explains.

Hicks notes that the production interweaves set and costume design -- the former by Morgan McInnis, the latter by Callie Lythgoe; for example, she says, Gordon's costume is inspired by material from the initial shipwreck, including a sail-cloth white dress and a "rigging" bodice.

'Complete Works'

Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield condensed all 37 Shakespeare plays into 90-plus minutes in the early 1980s for the Reduced Shakespeare Company, but have revised it several times to keep it current. Three actors handle the entire canon, laced with occasionally subtle, but usually not so subtle, hilarity.

Director Dan Matisa, a longtime Shakespeare Theatre veteran, notes that the most recent revision came late last year -- the title page of the script includes the bracketed phrases "[revised][again]" -- and includes almost up-to-the-minute jokes and popular references, including one about ChatGPT.

The first act comprises 36 Shakespeare stage works; the second act focuses exclusively on the remaining play. "They cover all the shows in the first act, and then they realize they've forgotten 'Hamlet,'" Matisa explains.

The 90-minute running time, including an intermission, is built in -- the script has a reference to not bumping into a putative "adult puppet show" that's supposed to take the stage immediately afterward.

It's also designed, and is flexible enough, to let the actors ad-lib. "The playwrights want you to make it work for you," Matisa explains. For example, there's a line about heather in Scotland that lets the performers tweak the first name of actress Heather Hooten.

"It lends a lot of leeway to the actors to play with each other and the audience," adds actor Augustine Nguyen. And, "It makes Shakespeare less scary," Hooten explains. "If you are at all intimidated by Shakespeare, that's not a reason not to come," Matisa adds. "It's a reason to come."

Nguyen has appeared most recently on the stage of the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, as an understudy in "Little Shop of Horrors" and as part of the ensemble in "Guys and Dolls." His credits include the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival and he has worked with Bradford and other Arkansas actors in the summer Shake on the Lake in Perry, N.Y.

Hooten, who's from Conway and has acting credits across Arkansas and Tennessee, says the script is set up in such a way that "any actor can play one of the three roles," and that since in Shakespeare's day men played women, the performers can be of any gender. "It really allows you to comment on what Shakespeare wrote," she notes.

Third cast member Quinn Gasaway got his first onstage exposure to Shakespeare at age 8 in a production of "Romeo and Juliet," a collaboration between the now-defunct Shakespeare Festival of Arkansas and the Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre. It was just before he connected with the Coen Brothers on the 2000 movie "O Brother Where Art Thou," playing the young Hogwallop boy who helps the principal characters "R-U-N-N-O-F-T." He recently returned to Arkansas after spending several years in Los Angeles and has recently been performing at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, where he'll once again appear Aug. 16-Sept. 9 in the comedy "Southern Fried Funeral."

The show is also set up to tour; in addition to its runs in Conway and Fayetteville, it's scheduled Friday for the Hot Springs Farmers Market and July 6 at The Joint Comedy Theatre in North Little Rock's Argenta district, and to several other venues in the fall.

'Shakespeare Cabaret'

It's still in development, but the "Shakespeare Cabaret" will tie together music, comedy and variety acts within a Shakespearean theme.

"It's basically the Bard meets Carol Burnett," Bradford explains. "It is a completely original piece and will feature the unique and varied talents of our fabulous company of performers."

That's somewhere between 10 and a dozen cast members, including Duncan and "Tempest" players Smith and Holiday.

The performers don't want to give anything away, but Holiday says it will include one piece currently being developed by the "Tempest" cast.

Duncan explains that the songs, monologues and "other Shakespeare things" will fit within framed narrative that "the characters bring to life." Smith suggests some of the songs could be "parodies of musical classics in the canon"; the program could also include songs from musicals with a Shakespeare theme, origin or reference, including "Kiss Me Kate," which incorporates Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," and "The Boys from Syracuse," based on the Bard's "The Comedy of Errors."

"It's going to be 'No holds Bard," Duncan quips.

Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre

"The Tempest": In Conway, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and June 23; 2 p.m. Saturday and June 25; in Fayetteville: 7:30 p.m. June 30, 2 p.m. July 1

"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)": In Conway, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday-Wednesday, 2 p.m. June 24; in Fayetteville, 2 p.m. June 30, 7:30 p.m. July 1

"The Shakespeare Cabaret": In Conway, 7:30 p.m. June 22 and 24

Conway performances: James M. Bridges Black Box Theatre, Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of Central Arkansas, 2150 Bruce St. at Donaghey Avenue

Fayetteville performances: University of Arkansas Black Box Theatre, Global Campus Building, Fayetteville Town Square, 2 E. Center St.

Tickets: In Conway, $30, $20 for senior citizens, military, "UCA community" and College Square residents; $25 for the Cabaret, $15 students. Three-show package, $69; "Shakespeare Pass" ("Tempest" and "Complete Works"), $50. In Fayetteville, $20, $10 students.

(501) 450-3265; arkshakes.com



