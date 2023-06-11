The fox is guarding the henhouse

I must be bad at business, because I regularly agree not to take money from my law clients. For example, I represent a rape victim whose voice wasn't being heard in the criminal-justice system. No charge. I represent a father trying to secure custody rights of his child from that child's grandfather. I'm not paid a cent.

I successfully argued a case in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, resulting in District Judge Billy Roy Wilson being overturned for abusing his discretion (again)--the most rebuking of reversals. I got nada.

In my Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) cases, if bureaucrats provide records after suit is filed, I'm entitled to fees from the government. This payment is important to incentivize largely unrepentant officials who violate transparency obligations. Whether courts consistently award those fees is another story, although I have received such remuneration. (Huzzah!)

Given my, uh, business acumen, I'm obviously unconcerned about losing largely nonexistent paying clients. So I'll trek where relatively few attorneys have gone before: Criticizing judges when needed.

A little while back, while waiting to be called for a case before Judge Tim Fox in Pulaski County Court, I observed outré occurrences in another case in which I'm not involved.

Former attorney general Dustin McDaniel--now in private practice--appeared before the judge, along with a phalanx of lawyers from his firm, the opposing party, and the state.

As a lifelong Democrat, McDaniel and I operate in very different circles for the most part--although he recently joined me at the Bowen Law School as an adjunct instructor. So, it's surprising that I found myself witnessing firsthand one progressive politico publicly wronging another.

Fox entered the courtroom with a script in hand--literally--and dressed down McDaniel for having filed an ethics complaint against Fox and having contacted the court's administrative office to inquire why McDaniel's case wasn't in the system that informs judges when they're late in addressing motions.

Fox accused McDaniel of improper "ex-parte" communications, which occur when an attorney speaks to a judge about a case without the other side present. Such conversations disrupt the adversarial process in which both sides are entitled to an equal say before the tribunal--notwithstanding that I've seen too many courts place secondary (or lower) the merits of the disputes before them.

Fox's accusation would've been fairly serious if it wasn't clearly wrong. His claim, apparently, is that by complaining to the judicial-discipline body, McDaniel was somehow speaking to Fox without the other side present.

Perhaps obviously, however, filing a complaint with the judicial-discipline body isn't speaking to a judge at all--no less the judge in a given case. The constitutionally created judicial-discipline body is adversarial to judges. It prosecutes judges when they act improperly. It doesn't rule on cases for litigants.

Fox's claim is like saying that someone can't call the cops on an ex-spouse who obtained a no-contact order because the cops might, well, contact that former paramour. (Don't follow? Exactly.)

Second, in many instances, the judicial-discipline body never even informs judges of complaints. How can a system of contacting a third party that may never communicate with a court constitute direct communication with a judge in a pending case without the other side present? (Hint: It cannot.)

But Fox's screed became even more curious after he correctly stated that the rules of the judicial-discipline body require all involved to keep the reported matters confidential. Thus, McDaniel could never have informed anyone that he filed his complaint against Fox--including Fox and opposing counsel.

At bottom, Fox seemingly claims that no attorney with active cases before a judge may ever file an ethics complaint against that judge, because that would automatically trigger a violation of the rule prohibiting ex-parte communications with that judge. (Isn't that preciously convenient?)

Fox then declared that he's not bound by the confidentiality rules of the judicial-discipline body, because he only answers to the Supreme Court--not the judicial-discipline body. (Wasn't there a Hebrew National hot-dog advertisement like that? "We answer to a higher authority.")

Cheeky response from Fox, but it was the Supreme Court itself that created the confidentiality rules for both judges and complainants pursuant to the state's constitution in the first place.

Fox is nonetheless right in part: The confidentiality requirement likely is unconstitutional--but for everyone, not only judges. It just needs to be declared so.

Finally, Fox informed McDaniel that he, Fox, wouldn't report McDaniel to the attorney-discipline body for having an ex-parte communication (by reporting Fox)--which, as discussed, McDaniel didn't have.

That reminds me of a scene in "Tulsa King" wherein Sylvester Stallone--a grizzled New York mobster exiled to Oklahoma--tells the owner of a legal-marijuana dispensary something like, "I'll protect you from the cops."

The owner blankly responds, "Pot's legal here."

Perhaps nothing is as comforting as being shielded from an enforcement body for not having done anything wrong in the first place. I'm sure McDaniel is breathing a deep sigh of relief.

This is your right to know.

Robert Steinbuch, professor of law at the Bowen Law School, is a Fulbright Scholar and author of the treatise "The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act." His views do not necessarily reflect those of his employer.