The Maisel miracle

Maybe I shouldn't be the one to say this, but I don't think I have a reputation for being goofy.

I try not to be rude to anyone but when it comes down to it, I'm an advocate of critical thinking and scientific inquiry who doesn't believe in golf gods (but if there are, Jay Monahan is going to hell), or karma, or that there are people who possess paranormal abilities. James Randi and Penn and Teller are my rationalist jam.

So it wasn't the ghosts that got into my Roku TV. It was just some strangeness.

Maybe there was a glitch in Amazon Prime Video. But for at least a couple of days, in my house episode seven of the fifth and final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" played in black and white.

OK, I know this episode started out in black and white, with a clip of a fictional sitcom that evokes "Make Room For Daddy" (starring Hank Azaria and Sutton Foster as slightly tweaked versions of Danny Thomas and Marjorie Lord). After that clip, when the show shifts back into a 1961 timeline, it's in color. I know this because the first time I watched the episode, that's what it did.

A week or so after watching that episode, we wanted to watch the next episode of "Mrs. Maisel." And, as often happens because I can't remember stuff (not because I'm goofy), I restarted episode seven. The black and white faux sitcom clip began. We watched it because, even though it was familiar, I thought they were referring to that episode for some narrative purpose. Then the episode itself started, and we realized we'd already watched it. Only the episode we'd watched was in living color.

And this one was in grainy black and white. Ooo-wee-oh.

It wasn't operator error. I didn't mess with my TV's settings, and my TV didn't malfunction. All the other episodes of "Mrs. Maisel" were in color. Everything else everywhere was fine. Only episode seven of the fifth and final season of "Mrs. Maisel" manifested in black and white.

I checked it again the next night. Still black and white.

A couple of days later, episode seven was back in color. When I call it up now it's in color. I have a witness to all this.

I can't find any mention of this phenomenon anywhere online. Were it an Amazon Prime Video glitch, I would expect to find a Reddit discussion or some corporate reassurance that the problem had been resolved and that those of us who experienced the "problem" (it really didn't rise to the level of problem) had not gone goofy.

Were I inclined to mysticism, I could imbue this one weird trick with some significance. I could see it as a cryptic message from an invisible intelligence with desaturating powers. I could force it to make sense, to take it as a sign.

But it's not that. It's something weird. There is an explanation, but it's beyond my ken to figure it out. I fully expect (hope) that after this column runs someone will email me a perfectly rational explanation for how this could have happened.

Another strange thing happened last week: Someone broke into my car, removed the lower steering column cover, and pulled the ignition wires out in an apparent attempt to hot-wire and steal it (although howstuffworks.com says that later-model cars can't be hot-wired). They caused no damage to the car at all--they didn't jimmy the locks (it was locked) but used some kind of electronic device to open the doors. (But that device wouldn't start the car?) And they didn't rifle through the car or cause any sort of mess; the parts to the cover they removed were arranged neatly, almost like they were performing surgery.

It took me a minute to puzzle out how the parts fit together, but I was able to replace the steering column cover and tuck everything away. (Now I worry they planted a tracking device or something in there.) Neither the police nor my insurance company had ever heard of a case like this.

I went out and bought one of those old-fashioned Club steering wheel locks in case they come back.

Nobody would argue that aliens probed my Mini Copper, but when I was 10 or 11 years old, I looked up into the sky and saw what looked like a spinning silver disc skimming through a break in the clouds. My first thought was "huh?"

My second thought was that I was at that moment standing in a baseball field located on a U.S. Air Force base and that I'd better pay attention to the batter at the plate. Even if that was a flying saucer--and I'm not saying it wasn't--I didn't presume that I was so special as to be the only one who would notice it.

Like most people, I've experienced déjà vu and understand the sensation is real. So is intuition -- anyone who's ever played team sports probably understands that we sometimes make decisions unconsciously, that we are able to process information quicker than our minds can perceive. You can't overthink hitting a baseball or a turnaround jump shot.

Similarly, there are documented examples of people spontaneously recovering from diseases. Thoughts and prayers are a weak substitute for policy, but they don't hurt.

We are limited by our five senses; we know other animals perceive the universe in vastly different ways than we do. Researchers are using techniques like magnetic resonance imaging to determine and examine brain regions associated with déjà vu and intuition, to flesh out the cognitive and neurological aspects of this sort of phenomenon.

But coincidence occurs a lot more than conspiracy, and just because we can't explain something doesn't mean it's of great significance. (Some dry erase markers I'd never seen before magically appeared in our laundry room last week. Dunt-dun-dun.)

Criminal investigators often encounter evidence that either doesn't make sense or seems impossible. Most of them learn to perform a kind of triage, to adopt an Occam's Razor approach to their job. Some things happen randomly. Not everything actually means something. People are messy and unreliable narrators. Our eyes and memories lie to us all them time.

Still, it's OK to love a good ghost story, and faith is a gift to be cherished. Paradoxes exist. "There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy."

While I know there are things we can't explain, I don't default to romantic or supernatural explanations for mystery, which, like my role model Iris DeMent, I am content to let be. People can be haunted, but I doubt buildings or crossroads are. The creator doesn't perform close-up magic or pranks.

He doesn't mess around with the hue and tint controls.

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com