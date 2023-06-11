



The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts was a very enjoyable read for our in-person book club. The book is the true story of Annie Wilkins, a 63-year-old woman from Maine, who decided in 1954 to travel across the United States by horseback. She did not have a pre-planned trip, no map, and very little money—no hotel reservations, credit cards, or GPS. She did have a horse (Tarzan) and a dog (Depeche Toi), and all her worldly goods wrapped up and tied to her horse.

Almost destitute, with no living relatives and recovering from an illness, her doctors had given her no more than two years to live. She decided she wanted to see California and the Pacific Ocean before she died, so she bought a horse and took off. She left Maine in November, thinking as soon as she headed south it would warm up. There is a whole lot of “south” of Maine that isn’t warm in the winter either, which she soon found out.

Her trip gave her many memorable experiences, some good, and some treacherous. She met a lot of nice people along the way, and she saw a lot of towns and cities on her journey cross-country. The more people she met and the more the news got out about her journey, the more of a celebrity she became, which did help with finding lodging and care for herself and her animals. Through it all, she stayed the same, never changing who she was, whether her hosts were rich or poor.

Her journey took her over two years and 5,000 miles. In spite of having only two years to live, she ended up living to the ripe old age of 88. Perhaps it was the fortitude she learned on her journey across country that strengthened her, not only in body, but in soul.

One of my favorite quotes from the book was: “Because that’s the thing about the future. You can’t get there by imagining. You can only get there one step at a time, and the hardest part is taking that first step.”

In honor of the book, Lynne gave us an apple and some carrots for our horses, and a bagged sandwich,





which is what many people gave her along the way. We all really liked the book.





Three gave it a 4 out of 5, with 2 of us giving it a 4.5. Overall, it came in at a 4.2. I think all of us would recommend it.