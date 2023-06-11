The winner was no Secretariat, but who is?

The Belmont Stakes is always special because of what Secretariat did, but the day is outrageous in those years when there is a Triple Crown at stake.

It is such a jewel in the racing crown that in 2015 -- when American Pharoah had a shot at breaking the 37-year drought without a Triple Crown winner -- longtime friend and fellow journalist Bob Weisner got in his car and drove to Elmont, N.Y., prepared to pay his own expenses if necessary. It wasn't.

American Pharoah had more interest in Arkansas, and especially Hot Springs, where Bob covered Garland County sports almost as gloriously as Michelangelo did the Sistine Chapel.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt prepared for the Triple Crown by winning Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby.

Bob, like tens of thousands, wasn't at Belmont Park on Saturday. He's semi-retired and on the mend. The majority stayed away because there was no Triple Crown on the line.

It wasn't a bad crowd and it was treated to a great race that looked like Baffert might steal another jewel going coast to coast. But Tapit Shoes, owned by Arkansan Steve Landers, fired up to challenge and as they entered the head of the stretch, several horses had taken aim at front runner National Treasure, who won the Preakness.

Lightly-raced Arcangelo had been training really well for Jena Antonucci, but he had only been out three times this year, and once as a 2-year-old, and had not faced this type of competition. But he had bullet workouts in two of his three workouts at Belmont.

Jockey Javier Castellano knew what he had and the 7-1 shot made a strong move, putting away the field to win easily.

Handicappers would have noticed that in each of Arcangelo's four races he had a better speed figure the next time out. Yours truly is obviously not a handicapper.

Antonucci, who became the first female trainer to win the Belmont, obviously has a good eye for horses as Arcangelo was a $50,000 purchase and has now earned more than $1 million with three wins in five starts.

Maybe it was ironic, but celebrating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's great accomplishment in this race, the owners were Blue Rose Farm and their colors are blue and white, just as Secretariat's were.

Without a Triple Crown on the line, Fox Sports -- which is a newcomer to airing major thoroughbred events -- did all it could to make the day more interesting. It had some nice features with the most common theme being the great Secretariat.

Big Red was the 2-year-old champion and horse of the year, so he easily became America's horse in 1973 when he won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness by more than two lengths under the direction of Hall of Fame jockey Ron Turcotte.

Secretariat was so favored going into the Belmont that thousands of $2 win tickets were sold and never cashed, making them an inexpensive souvenir.

Saying he didn't disappoint that day would be an understatement, and only four trainers were brave enough to challenge him.

Sham took him on, but Secretariat ran every quarter faster than the one before and when he was midway down that long sandy stretch, all the other horses were out of range of the TV cameras.

He won by 31 lengths, running the 1 1/2 miles in 2:24, a record that still stands and may never be broken because he was the champion of champions.

It is definitely one of the greatest victories in all of sports and arguably the most convincing, and he made Belmont Park a part of racing history for life.

Saturday, though, belonged to Antonucci, who made personal history.