There’s eating, and there’s dining

I remember one of the very first dates I had with Vertis. We went to a top restaurant in El Dorado, and I ordered a big steak to impress her. It was $3.95. It was overcooked and just terrible, and I sent it back. Not the best way to start a relationship. She was mortified, but didn't drop me, thank goodness.

There is a difference in just eating and dining, and we sometimes go for weeks without dining. Sometimes Vertis and I have peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for supper. That's not dining, but it fits right in with some of the fast food available.

It's not just about the food. I've been to restaurants where the food was good, but loud customers sent us packing, and others where the ambiance was great and the food was terrible. It's tough to run a restaurant, and my hat is off to those who combine atmosphere, service, and food to create a dining experience.

Sometimes we dine, not realizing it until much later in life, having considered those experiences as ordinary, when in fact they were extraordinary. I overlooked my mother's homemade rolls until I realized that they put an exclamation mark on a meal. Or back when I was in college and went to the Venesian Inn in Tontitown. Wow, those steaks were wonderful, and the rolls melted in your mouth.

To really dine, you must have service to go with it. Poor service can make the best food ordinary. Several years back Vertis and I had dinner at one of Houston's renowned restaurants. We suffered through that meal because of terrible service. When our check came I wrote in the tip and underlined it: two cents.

We were almost to the restaurant door when our waiter caught up with us waving the check. I have a strong voice and can turn up the volume, and did. I grabbed the check out of his hand and waved it around as I berated him for terrible service. Then I handed the check to the restaurant manager.

Rude customers are worse than inattentive servers, and there is no excuse for a patron of a restaurant to subject a server to snippy retorts, or complaints that the server has no control over. There are several restaurants where I request a specific waiter or waitress.

That's why dining doesn't happen every day.

During a recent four-day New York City vacation, we went directly to Grand Central Station upon arrival and dined at its noted oyster bar. We started the meal with oysters Rockefeller. The small cold-water oysters in half-shells from New England with a warm yellow sauce made you want more. Vertis had a wonderful grilled fish.

As a bonus you can tour one of the country's iconic transportation hubs, courtesy of Jacqueline Kennedy, who led the restoration of this historic building. It was a true dining experience. In fact it was more than enough, and late that afternoon the evening meal was New England clam chowder and calamari at the Capital Grille just a half block from our hotel, the Michelangelo.

The next morning after a Starbucks coffee and pastry, we had lunch at pan-Asian Tao. If you are looking for atmosphere, this restaurant will hit the mark. There is a Buddha statue at least 30 feet tall that takes up most of the back wall, chopsticks, and restrooms in the basement under the Buddha with Yin and Yang designations. Yang is for the guys. The food is excellent, the portions plentiful. It was dining.

We barely had our lunch finished when we met our granddaughter Jade Mason, a student at Columbia University, and her friend Omar for dinner at Osteria La Baia, an upscale Italian restaurant. Since the restaurant is very popular, the noise level reduced the experience. The food and service were good, and we enjoyed the company, but it wasn't really dining. My billfold took a hit, but cost doesn't make or break dining.

On our last night in the city, we visited Limani, a gorgeous Greek seafood restaurant at Rockefeller Plaza. From past experience, I know it has all the qualities to be a great dining experience.

Still, I flunked ordering. I had the Greek Mezze, a variety of Greek dips. The surroundings were a little over the top with the background noise, and our bad table probably knocked down the experience, but Vertis' lobster and pasta was outstanding, although the portion was enough for three or four.

Our last lunch was with Jade at L'Avenue, the dining venue on the ninth floor of Saks Fifth Avenue. A secluded round table and a very attentive staff kicked off a superb dining experience. Vertis had escargots, and I had smoked Long Island Duck--our best overall dining experience.

Later we were at the airport and had a combination of honey-dipped chicken, mac and cheese, and Diet Pepsi. Our worst meal. We were just hungry.

