Tour de Rock marks 20th annual ride

Tour de Rock, CARTI's annual bicycle ride, celebrated its 20th birthday June 3 with a ride and an after-party at the Heifer Pavilion.

More than 750 cyclists competed in what CARTI calls the "Fastest Century Ride in the South." Participants chose between 25-, 50-, 62- or 100-mile routes.

At the end, they were rewarded with a buffet and bar at Heifer. CARTI is a nonprofit cancer care provider offering medical and surgical oncology, diagnostic radiology and radiation oncology.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal