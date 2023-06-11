TRACK AND FIELD: All-River Valley team announced

ALL-RIVER VALLEY TRACK AND FIELD CAPSULES

Boys Sprinter of the Year

DaMari Smith, Sr., Northside

NOTABLE Smith won the 100-meter dash at the Class 6A state meet with a time of 10.64 after winning the conference meet with a time of 10.65 seconds. ... Last year, he won the 200-meter dash at the Meet of Champs with a time of 21.52 seconds. ... Won the Fayetteville Bulldogs Relays in the 100-meter dash with a school-record time of 10.51 seconds.

Boys Long Distance Runner of the Year

Noah Embrey, Sr., Greenwood

NOTABLE Embrey finished third in the 3200-meter run at the Meet of Champs with a time of 9:26. ... Won the 3200-meter run at the Class 5A state track meet with a time of 9:22. ... Won the 5A-West meet in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:46 and finishes second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:31. ... Won the Meet of Champs last year in the 3200-meter with a run of 9:32. ... Was also the All-River Valley Cross Country boys runner of the year.

Boys Jumper of the Year

Trenden Collins, Sr., Muldrow, Okla.

NOTABLE Collins finished first at the Oklahoma Class 4A state track meet in the high jump at 6 feet, 6 inches, finished second in the long jump at 22 feet, six iniches, and finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.2 seconds. ... Was also selected to the All-River Valley basketball team. ... Ran for 2,130 yards and 26 touchdowns in the fall in football.

Boys Thrower of the Year

Matt Colvin, Sr., Clarksville

NOTABLE Colvin finished third in the Class 4A state meet with a shot put of 48 feet, 2 inches. ... Had a personal record 49 feet, 10-1/2 inches in the shot put at the 4A-4 conference meet. ... Was selected All-State in football as a two-way tackle.

Girls Sprinter of the Year

Anna Woolsey, Sr., Ozark

NOTABLE Woolsey became just the second athlete to win the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes since the girls were added to the Meet of Champs in 1977. ... Also won the 60-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at the Indoor state meet in February. ... Compiled 4.0 grade point average and was the class valedictorian.

Girls Long Distance Runner of the Year

Aubree Wille, Sr., Van Buren

NOTABLE Wille finished sixth in the 1600-meter run at the Class 5A state meet and fourth in the 3200-meter run. ... Finished second in the 5A-West meet in the 1600-meter run and finished third in the 3200-meter.

Girls Jumper of the Year

Cherish Blackmon, So., Northside

NOTABLE Blackmon finished third in the Class 6A state meet with a triple jump of 36 feet, 4-1/2 inches. ... Finished second in the conference state meet with a triple jump of 36 feet, 1 inch. ... Finished fourth in the Meet of Champs with a triple jump of 36 feet, 7-3/4 inches and finished eighth with a long jump of 16 feet, 7 inches.

Girls Thrower of the Year

Seven Sanderson, Sr., Mansfield

NOTABLE Sanderson won the Class 2A state outdoor meet in the discus with a throw of 115 feet, 9 inches and finished second with a shot put of 33 feet. ... Won the shot at the Class 2A state indoor meet. ... Last year, won the discus and finished second in the shot put at the state outdoor meet. ... Won the shot at the state indoor meet. ... Also, played softball, basketball, and volleyball and shoots trap on a team outside of school.

Ozark senior Anna Woolsey is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Girls Sprinter of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Senior Aubree Wille of Van Buren is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Girls Long Distance Runner of the Year. (Submitted photo)



Senior Matt Colvin of Clarksville is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Boys Thrower of the Year.



Muldrow (Okla.) senior Trenden Collins is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Boys Jumper of the Year. (Submitted photo)



Fort Smith Northside's Cherish Blackmon competes in the girls triple jump, Thursday, May 4, 2023, during the Class 6A state track and field championship at Jim Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. Blackmon is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Girls Jumper of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Fort Smith Northside's DaMari Smith competes in and wins the boys 100-meter dash, May 4, 2023, during the Class 6A state track and field championship at Jim Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. Smith is the 2023 River Valley Democrat-Gazette Boys Sprinter of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

