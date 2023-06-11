Education notebook

LITTLE ROCK -- Vandalism on June 4 to the Little Rock School District's Scott Field has resulted in the district closing the field to the public for an undetermined period of time.

Ron Self, the district's chief of security, said that a car accessed the football field as many as four different times during the night, doing sharp, fast, spinning turns or "doughnuts" that not only damaged the turf but also left ruts in the underlying gravel and dirt foundation.

Self said there was damage to the restrooms and the concession area was broken into.

He estimated the damage could amount to as much as $500,000 or $600,000.

The track and field are adjacent to Forest Heights STEM Academy. Besides serving as the home field for Hall STEAM Magnet High, this coming year the field is also supposed to be used by Central High while construction of a new science wing and an indoor practice field is underway.

Self said there were security cameras in use at the field. He asked that anyone knowing the identities of the person or persons responsible for the field damage to call the Little Rock Police Department or the school district.