Waldrep sends Gators to CWS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Hurston Waldrep had 13 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings, Colby Halter had three RBI and Florida beat South Carolina 4-0 Saturday to sweep the best-of-3 Gainesville Super Regional and advance to the College World Series.

Florida (50-15), which has won five games in a row, earned its first CWS berth since making four consecutive trips to Omaha from 2015-18.

Waldrep (9-3), who had his sixth game this season with at least 10 strikeouts, gave up just three hits.

Josh Rivera went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI for the Gators and BT Riopelle, who went 0 for 2, walked twice and scored twice.

South Carolina (42-21) swept three regular season games against the Gators in the regular season by a combined score of 25-10 but managed just four runs in back-to-back losses at the super regional.

The Gamecocks had just one runner move beyond first base, when Ethan Petry reached and advanced to second on an error in the bottom of the fourth before back-to-back groundouts ended the inning.

The start of the game was delayed by nearly 3 hours due to inclement weather.

WAKE FOREST 5,

ALABAMA 4

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Tommy Hawke, Danny Corona and Justin Johnson each hit a home run to help Wake Forest beat Alabama in Game 1 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional.

Rhett Lowder improved to 15-0 this season for Wake Forest (51-10). The 6-4 right-hander allowed 3 runs on 5 hits and a walk with 6 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. Sean Sullivan (3) had struck out seven batters over 2 2/3 innings of relief, giving up two hits, including a home run by Caden Rose -- his second home run of the game -- in the top of the eighth that capped the scoring.

Wake Forest can advance to the College World Series with a win today over the Crimson Tide (43-20) in Game 2.

After Marek Houston struck out and Hawke grounded out to lead off the bottom of the fifth, Corona hit a tiebreaking home run and Brock Wilken reached on an error to lead off the sixth and later scored on a two-out single by Adam Cecere to give the Demon Deacons a 5-3 lead.

Hawke homered to lead off the bottom of the first and Johnson did the same in the second before Pierce Bennett scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

Rose got Alabama on the scoreboard with a home run in the top of the third and, after Dominic Tamez drew a two-out walk in the fourth, Colby Shelton hit a two-run shot in the fifth to make it 3-3.

First pitch was delayed by more than two hours due to a medical situation unrelated to the game at David F. Couch Ballpark.

VIRGINIA 14, DUKE 4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Griff O'Ferrall led off the game with the first of Virginia's four home runs Jake Gelof went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run and four RBI, and the Cavaliers set a program record for runs in a super regional game in their win over Duke .

The decisive Game 3 is set for today.

Connelly Early (12-2) scattered nine hits -- and a hit by pitch -- over seven innings while allowed three runs, none earned, with eight strikeouts to get the win.

Luke Storm hit a two-RBI double and scored and Damon Lux followed four pitches later with another double to pull Duke within a run in the bottom of the fourth inning but Ethan Anthony hit a three-run shot and Anthony Stephan added a home run in the fifth to make it 8-3. Gelof hit a two-run double in the sixth and a two-run home run that sparked a four-run eighth that gave Virginia a 14-3 lead.

Storm and Lux each had two RBI for Duke (39-23) and Tyler Albright went 3 for 4 with two runs.

