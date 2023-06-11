Sections
Wet-weather walk

Today at 4:00 a.m.
Sarah Dalton James and Tyler James of Lowell share an umbrella Saturday June 10, 2023 while walking to the Fayetteville Farmers Market. The National Weather Service is calling for more rain this week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Sarah Dalton James and Tyler James of Lowell share an umbrella Saturday while walking to the Fayetteville Farmers' Market. The National Weather Service is calling for more rain this week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

