Woolsey Sweep

FORT SMITH – It was apparent from her first days in T-ball that Ozark's Anna Woolsey could run really fast when she outran all of the boys on the team.

She's been running ever since and right into history to cap her illustrious high school career.

"I guess I've always been fast," Woolsey said. "When I was younger and doing the T-ball thing, my mom told me I was fast. Track was one of those things that in the seventh grade, all my friends were doing it."

Woolsey is the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Woolsey started out running the usual 100- and 200-meter dashes, and then added the 400, which turned out to be her favorite sprint.

"Seventh grade, my form was so bad, but I kept working," Woolsey said. "I remember doing the 100 and 200, and then did the 400 and really liked it."

Her love of the 400-meter dash is what set her apart in a historical run to sweeping all three sprints at the Meet of Champs.

"I was confident in the 400 just because that's been my main one," Woolsey said. "I was pretty confident in that one, but I had much better competition than what I was used to. For the 200, I also had the best time in that so I was pretty confident in that one, but you never know what can happen. The 100 is the one I was most nervous in. It's so close, and it was close at the finish, a photo (finish). I was a little nervous, but I was excited to see what would happen."

She became just the second athlete to win the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at the annual event of the top track and field athletes from all the classifications since Tianna Wilson of Hamburg won all three in 2017. Since the girls were added to the Meet of Champs in 1977, a span of 46 years, Woolsey and Wilson are the only two to sweep the three sprints.

Generally, the fastest sprinter will win the 100 and 200, but not the 400. It's difficult to win all three because the 100 is run first, then the 400 followed by the 200 at the Meet of Champs.

"It goes pretty fast because there's just one heat or two," Woolsey said. "It goes a lot faster than a normal meet does. After the 400, I just laid on the ground and took a break for the 200. The 400 is pretty hard."

Her philosophy on the 400 is basically unchanged from the other, shorter, sprints.

"Basically, start out fast," Woolsey said. "I try not to overthink it too much. I think about it before I run, like what I'm going to do, but I sprint the entire way. I'm not completely sprinting like the 100, but I'm pushing the entire way."

Which also helps explain why she was 11-for-11 in the 400 for the season.

At the Meet of Champs, Woolsey did get about a 30-minute break after the 400 before the 200.

"It was good enough," Woolsey said. "I would have preferred more, but it was good."

Woolsey barely got started in her sprint sweep, pushed to a photo finish in the 100, which she won by split seconds.

"It was super close," Woolsey said. "We had the same time, but my name was listed first so I thought maybe I won."

On top of the 100 being the shortest race, which provides a smaller margin of error, it was also raining at the Meet of Champs early in the day.

"It was pouring," Woolsey said. "I was drenched, but then it kind of cleared up. It was a crazy day."

The Meet of Champs just capped a season of sprint sweeps for Woolsey.

Woolsey competed in nine meets during the regular season, ran all three sprints in seven of them and had six sweeps with just one loss in the 100-meter dash. The 200-meter was rained out in the Panther Invitational at Clarksville in March, which likely prevented an additional three-sprint sweep.

She also swept the sprints at the 4A-4 district meet and the Class 4A state meet in addition to the Meet of Champs, making her three for three in the post-season meets.

Another measure of her dominance was scoring 50 points in a meet six times, including the district meet.

Woolsey went into the season wanting to make it a memorable one.

"I took last year and thought if I keep working and keep going and aiming for the biggest thing at each meet and trying to get new PRs at each meet," Woolsey said. "And, it's my senior year so I wanted to finish good."

She also set a lofty goal for her senior season.

"I wanted to get high point at each meet," Woolsey said. "That was my goal."

She was already proficient on the pole vault, having started on that in the seventh grade. That event also helped set her apart from her competition.

"I like pole vault a lot, it's probably my next favorite thing next to the 400," Woolsey said. "It's a lot different. It's the weirdest event in track."

Woolsey does have the luxury of being under the tutelage of Ozark coach Rick Gage, widely considered a pole vault guru.

"There's a lot of different things like where you hold it, and then each pole is different, the flex on it," Woolsey said. "It's a lot of things. That's where Coach Gage helps so much because I could never do it. At the meets where he's not there, I'm nervous. He knows how far I should move back, and everything. He's the best. I could not have done it without him. He taught me everything. Even when I won at state, it was all him."

She won 7-of-8 meets in which she did the pole vault, including district and state.

Still, though, to reach her goal of winning high point at every meet she needed to add another event or two so she also ran the 100-meter hurdles, and the 300-meter hurdles and the long jump at different events.

"Hurdles is so strange," Woolsey said. "Hurdles is something I'd never do, not me. Then I needed more points so I thought maybe 100 hurdles. Coach Gage worked with me. At first, I was not good at all. I'd run, and then jump, which I still do, but I'm much better. I did 300 hurdles once, and it was fun. I like the 400 better. Those are probably the hardest races in track, I think. It's so tiring. Doing both of those is tough."

Woolsey will run track at Ouachita Baptist, and she's already set goals for her freshman year.

"They want to me to run all three sprints," Woolsey said. 'I'm going to see where my freshman takes me. We want to win conference, of course."

Ozark's Anna Woolsey is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette track and field athlete of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



