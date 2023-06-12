ASU System OKs chancellor salary contracts

The Arkansas State University board of trustees approved three-year contract extensions for chancellors last week.

The contract extensions take effect July 1.

The chancellors, their new annual salary and percentage increase are: m Arkansas State University Chancellor Todd Shields, $459,000, a 2% raise.

m Henderson State University Chancellor Chuck Ambrose, $250,000, consistent with his current compensation.

m Arkansas State University-Beebe Chancellor Jennifer Methvin, $216,168, a 5% raise.

m Arkansas State University-Newport Chancellor Johnny Moore, $203,104, a 1% raise.

m Arkansas State University Three Rivers Chancellor Steve Rook, $183,600, a 2% raise.

m Arkansas State University Mid-South Chancellor Debra West, $187,272, a 2% raise.

Raise percentages for chancellors “were consistent with staff/faculty raises outlined in their budget resolutions,” said Jeff Hankins, vice president for strategic communications for the Arkansas State University System.

ASU System President Chuck Welch also received a three-year extension, beginning July 1. His annual salary will be $433,725, a 6% raise.

The only chancellor who did not get a contract extension Thursday during the trustees’ meeting on Thursday in Beebe was Robin Myers of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.

But there was an obvious reason.

Thursday’s trustees’ meeting was the final one for Myers — whose last day as chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home will be July 31. Myers thanked his wife, the trustees, Welch and colleagues for their support.

“We get paid to help students,” he said. “What a pleasure — and legacy.” “The opportunity to help students in this state has been a blessing for me and my wife,” he added. “It’s been a wonderful experience working” at ASU-Mountain Home.

Myers, 64, announced in March his intent to retire at the end of July, after 11 years in Mountain Home. He joined the school after seven years at Arkansas Northeastern College, chosen following a three-month process that attracted 69 applicants for the position.

Tamara Daniel, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at ASU-Mountain Home; Kendra Ericson, president of St. Luke’s College in Sioux City, Iowa; and Bentley Wallace, president of South Arkansas College in El Dorado, are the finalists to replace him.

Interviews were completed earlier this month in Mountain Home, and Welch — who hopes to name a successor for Myers by July 1 — plans to meet this week with the search committee to discuss the three finalists.

Whoever is chosen will have big shoes to fill, as Myers “did a tremendous job, and he’s been a wonderful leader,” Welch said.

“We can’t think [him] e n o u g h” fo r t h e “ g re at things” he brought to campus, and “they love him there.”



