Beach Boys surf into Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

by Monica Hooper | Today at 4:00 a.m.
In this photo from 2018, Beach Boys musicians Mike Love, left, and Bruce Johnston, right, are interviewed by the Associated Press at Spiritland in London. The Beach Boys will bring their "Americas Band Tour" Sept. 27 to Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets go on sale to the public June 16 and will be $79.95 - $159.95 at waltonartscenter.org. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Beach Boys surf into Fayetteville on Sept. 27 on their America's Band Tour.

The Beach Boys -- known for their hits "Surfin' USA," "Surfer Girl," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "California Girls," "Help Me Rhonda," "Barbara Ann," "Good Vibrations," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," – will bring their America's Band Tour to Walton Arts Center.

The Beach Boys are now led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band.

Tickets to the Wednesday evening concert will run $79.95 - $159.95 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on June 16 at waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600.

photo The Beach Boys will bring their "Americas Band Tour" Sept. 27 to Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets go on sale to the public June 16 and will be $79.95 - $159.95 at waltonartscenter.org. (Courtesy Image)

Print Headline: The Beach Boys surf into Fayetteville

