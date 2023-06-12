Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 1-7 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
June 1
Alexander Scott Allison, 22, La Verne, Calif., and Mia Gabrielle Don Carlos, 21, Phoenix, Ariz.
Carson Kain Branscum, 21, Saint Petersburg, Fla., and Audrey Anita Inez Pennington, 21, Rogers
Monty Dale Burkhart, 61, and Maxima Lapas Hammack, 52, both of Siloam Springs
Jesse Claud Copeland, 26, and Alyssa Darnell Billups, 25, both of Colcord, Okla.
Zack Matthew Estrada, 26, and Peyton Nicole Etzel, 25, both of Bentonville
Konner Neal Hodges, 23, and Madison Grace Boyd, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Jared Warren Magness, 32, and Breana Nicole Jones, 27, both of Centerton
Jonathon Aaron McKibben, 31, and Andrea Rachelle Perry, 27, both of Rogers
Ricky James Moncrief, 64, and Anna Ruth Bowie , 48, both of Centerton
Vincent Nathaniel Russo, 28, and Kara Danielle West, 26, both of Bentonville
Raul Humberto Santos Rodriguez, 51, and Yanet M. Melendez Portillo, 48, both of Springdale
Brian Dustin Scott, 33, and Summer Dawn Pauline Blackstock, 24, both of Centerton
Bryant Tyler Strain, 36, and Kathleen Ann Hooper, 39, both of Gravette
Brett Kyle Wagoner, 30, Rogers, and Bethany Grace Stettmeier, 23, both of Fayetteville
June 2
Andrew James Baldwin, 39, and Madison F. Yttri, 25, both of Bentonville
Tyler Duane Bloomfield, 27, and Andrea Aguirre-Izquierdo, 27, both of Centerton
Garrott Blake Clark, 24, and Victoria Lynne Fisher, 24, both of Bentonville
Henry Ellis Daugherty, 33, and Hongyuan An, 30, both of Rockingham, Va.
Riley James Davis, 24, Woodland, Wash., and Emma Rebekah Jackson, 22, Siloam Springs
Christopher Steven Day, 42, Tulsa, Okla., and Sunny Joy Mann, 41, Bentonville
Leland Alan French, 31, and Cointa Carranza, 30, both of Rogers
Jacob Christian Green, 23, and Meagan Jeanne McClish, 23, both of Rogers
Micah Edward Gregory, 33, Bentonville, and Megan Danielle Burrows, 33, Galena, Kan.
Jackson Todd Hannah, 27, and Alyssa Lynn Lemon, 24, both of Bentonville
Justin Garrett Hazard, 27, Rogers, and Ella Christine Duke, 25, Gravette
Gregory Charles Holiday, 31, and Tessa Danielle Smith, 33, both of Bentonville
Andrew Silas Hudson, 38, and Hannah Paige Smith, 30, both of Cherokee, Kan.
Collin James Mayer, 26, and Laura Elizabeth Davidson, 24, both of Rogers
Miguel A Mendez, 44, Springdale, and Ena Yanira Morales Regalado, 35, Siloam Springs
Eli Rainey, 26, Fort Smith, and Autumn Natasha Marsh, 24, Sulphur Springs
Matthew Bradley Veech, 29, and Brianna Rachelle Keenen, 28, both of Gentry
Jordan Tucker Wells, 30, and Abby Rachelle Welliver, 27, both of Rogers
June 5
Gilberto Acuña, 47, and Deborah Denise Richard, 49, both of Garfield
Jackson Forbes Barclay, 22, and Juliana Ruby Plaisance, 22, both of Rogers
Johnathon Clayton Eubanks, 25, and Maria Helena Bastida, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Tyler Jeffrey Haggard, 31, Bella Vista, and Lauren Elizabeth Cochran, 31, Rogers
Riley Cecil Hopper, 20, and Savanah Dawn Luper, 20, both of Lowell
Steven Charles Jett, 55, Fort Worth, Texas, and MaryAnn Sampat-Stephens, 48, McKinney, Texas
Omar Juarez Huerta, 23, and Gabriela Rodriguez, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Fletcher Stephen Kelly, 23, and Kailey Jade Salley Sharkey, 26, both of Bella Vista
Dakota Lee Marsh, 23, Bentonville, and Britney Jewell Jenkins, 23, Rogers
Monica Nichole McCleary, 35, and Jessica Lee Duque, 37, both of Rogers
Jason Matthew Sanders, 50, and Desiree-Dawn Marjorie Ashton, 49, both of Independence, Mo.
Jose Antonio Teran-Diaz, 30, and Ashley Carol Paige Townsend, 33, both of Pea Ridge
June 6
Duane Dale Erickson, 22, and MacKynlee Reece Ashcraft, 20, both of Centerton
Julio Salvador Gonzalez Dimas, 38, and Jose Enrique Henriquez Lopez, 26, both of Rogers
Owen John Luscombe, 22, and Juliana Grace Smith, 23, both of Carthage, Mo.
Ethan Baker McGee, 28, and Addison Christine Stadther, 26, both of Bentonville
Dennis Eugene Moehr, 66, and Sharron Kay Sizemore, 67, both of Springdale
Caleb Ethan Royal, 26, and Madison Skyler Mounce, 25, both of Bentonville
Taylor Allen Shelton, 29, and Jordan Mimi Jacobs, 28, both of Bella Vista
John Lloyd Terry, 54, and Roseanna Rudd DeMoss, 55, both of Siloam Springs
June 7
Harold Dale Connolly, 67, and Julie Rose Bond, 47, both of Rogers
Ronald Alexander Juzeler, 29, and Jordan Chase Tyler, 27, both of Bentonville
Nathan Connor Luchi, 26, and Frances Camille Holland, 26, both of Rogers
James William McElroy, 40, and Mallory Elizabeth Nelson, 28, both of Fayetteville
Justin Ralph Powers, 22, and Jamie Shyann Ackerman, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Matthew Dean Turley Jr, 25, and Delsie Kay McPherson, 26, both of Rogers