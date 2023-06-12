Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 1-7 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

June 1

Alexander Scott Allison, 22, La Verne, Calif., and Mia Gabrielle Don Carlos, 21, Phoenix, Ariz.

Carson Kain Branscum, 21, Saint Petersburg, Fla., and Audrey Anita Inez Pennington, 21, Rogers

Monty Dale Burkhart, 61, and Maxima Lapas Hammack, 52, both of Siloam Springs

Jesse Claud Copeland, 26, and Alyssa Darnell Billups, 25, both of Colcord, Okla.

Zack Matthew Estrada, 26, and Peyton Nicole Etzel, 25, both of Bentonville

Konner Neal Hodges, 23, and Madison Grace Boyd, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Jared Warren Magness, 32, and Breana Nicole Jones, 27, both of Centerton

Jonathon Aaron McKibben, 31, and Andrea Rachelle Perry, 27, both of Rogers

Ricky James Moncrief, 64, and Anna Ruth Bowie , 48, both of Centerton

Vincent Nathaniel Russo, 28, and Kara Danielle West, 26, both of Bentonville

Raul Humberto Santos Rodriguez, 51, and Yanet M. Melendez Portillo, 48, both of Springdale

Brian Dustin Scott, 33, and Summer Dawn Pauline Blackstock, 24, both of Centerton

Bryant Tyler Strain, 36, and Kathleen Ann Hooper, 39, both of Gravette

Brett Kyle Wagoner, 30, Rogers, and Bethany Grace Stettmeier, 23, both of Fayetteville

June 2

Andrew James Baldwin, 39, and Madison F. Yttri, 25, both of Bentonville

Tyler Duane Bloomfield, 27, and Andrea Aguirre-Izquierdo, 27, both of Centerton

Garrott Blake Clark, 24, and Victoria Lynne Fisher, 24, both of Bentonville

Henry Ellis Daugherty, 33, and Hongyuan An, 30, both of Rockingham, Va.

Riley James Davis, 24, Woodland, Wash., and Emma Rebekah Jackson, 22, Siloam Springs

Christopher Steven Day, 42, Tulsa, Okla., and Sunny Joy Mann, 41, Bentonville

Leland Alan French, 31, and Cointa Carranza, 30, both of Rogers

Jacob Christian Green, 23, and Meagan Jeanne McClish, 23, both of Rogers

Micah Edward Gregory, 33, Bentonville, and Megan Danielle Burrows, 33, Galena, Kan.

Jackson Todd Hannah, 27, and Alyssa Lynn Lemon, 24, both of Bentonville

Justin Garrett Hazard, 27, Rogers, and Ella Christine Duke, 25, Gravette

Gregory Charles Holiday, 31, and Tessa Danielle Smith, 33, both of Bentonville

Andrew Silas Hudson, 38, and Hannah Paige Smith, 30, both of Cherokee, Kan.

Collin James Mayer, 26, and Laura Elizabeth Davidson, 24, both of Rogers

Miguel A Mendez, 44, Springdale, and Ena Yanira Morales Regalado, 35, Siloam Springs

Eli Rainey, 26, Fort Smith, and Autumn Natasha Marsh, 24, Sulphur Springs

Matthew Bradley Veech, 29, and Brianna Rachelle Keenen, 28, both of Gentry

Jordan Tucker Wells, 30, and Abby Rachelle Welliver, 27, both of Rogers

June 5

Gilberto Acuña, 47, and Deborah Denise Richard, 49, both of Garfield

Jackson Forbes Barclay, 22, and Juliana Ruby Plaisance, 22, both of Rogers

Johnathon Clayton Eubanks, 25, and Maria Helena Bastida, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Tyler Jeffrey Haggard, 31, Bella Vista, and Lauren Elizabeth Cochran, 31, Rogers

Riley Cecil Hopper, 20, and Savanah Dawn Luper, 20, both of Lowell

Steven Charles Jett, 55, Fort Worth, Texas, and MaryAnn Sampat-Stephens, 48, McKinney, Texas

Omar Juarez Huerta, 23, and Gabriela Rodriguez, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Fletcher Stephen Kelly, 23, and Kailey Jade Salley Sharkey, 26, both of Bella Vista

Dakota Lee Marsh, 23, Bentonville, and Britney Jewell Jenkins, 23, Rogers

Monica Nichole McCleary, 35, and Jessica Lee Duque, 37, both of Rogers

Jason Matthew Sanders, 50, and Desiree-Dawn Marjorie Ashton, 49, both of Independence, Mo.

Jose Antonio Teran-Diaz, 30, and Ashley Carol Paige Townsend, 33, both of Pea Ridge

June 6

Duane Dale Erickson, 22, and MacKynlee Reece Ashcraft, 20, both of Centerton

Julio Salvador Gonzalez Dimas, 38, and Jose Enrique Henriquez Lopez, 26, both of Rogers

Owen John Luscombe, 22, and Juliana Grace Smith, 23, both of Carthage, Mo.

Ethan Baker McGee, 28, and Addison Christine Stadther, 26, both of Bentonville

Dennis Eugene Moehr, 66, and Sharron Kay Sizemore, 67, both of Springdale

Caleb Ethan Royal, 26, and Madison Skyler Mounce, 25, both of Bentonville

Taylor Allen Shelton, 29, and Jordan Mimi Jacobs, 28, both of Bella Vista

John Lloyd Terry, 54, and Roseanna Rudd DeMoss, 55, both of Siloam Springs

June 7

Harold Dale Connolly, 67, and Julie Rose Bond, 47, both of Rogers

Ronald Alexander Juzeler, 29, and Jordan Chase Tyler, 27, both of Bentonville

Nathan Connor Luchi, 26, and Frances Camille Holland, 26, both of Rogers

James William McElroy, 40, and Mallory Elizabeth Nelson, 28, both of Fayetteville

Justin Ralph Powers, 22, and Jamie Shyann Ackerman, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Matthew Dean Turley Jr, 25, and Delsie Kay McPherson, 26, both of Rogers