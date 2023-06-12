Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

May 30

Lady Slipper

138 S.W. Second St., Suite 300, Bentonville

Priority violations: In-use dish machine in kitchen area was at 0 ppm chlorine. Bottle connected to the machine was empty.

Priority foundation violations: Shellstock tags were not kept in chronological order. Shellstock tags stored in facility did not have the date when the last shellstock was sold from the container.

Core violations: Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine.

Parkside Public

112 S. First St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Core violations: None

Takashimura Hibachi Express

560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Frozen shrimp being thawed in standing water. Scoop without handle being used to dispense veggies into individual portions.

The King Burrito

903 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: Two flies near the drive-through area.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Village Inn Restaurant

2300 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Most plastic pans in use, such as the one for grits, had cracks and some had corners broken off. Grout in floor tiles in kitchen prep areas has eroded.

Yeyo's Mexican Grill - Mobile

1502 Twin Lakes Drive, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two-drawer, cold-hold unit with full table top does not function.

May 31

Bariola's Pizzeria

1728 S. 46th St., Suite 101, Rogers

Priority violations: Pizza sauce held at 48 degrees, sausage held at 50 degrees and chicken held at 51 degrees in pizza prep table.

Priority foundation violations: No hand towels available at handwashing sink in kitchen.

Core violations: Unapproved beverage containers on prep table.

Boba Pop

1981 U.S 412 West, Suite C, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Employee working with open food is chewing gum. Tapioca pearls are not marked or otherwise identified to indicate the time that is four hours past the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control.

Core violations: Milk is not at 41 degrees or below. Unit exterior thermometer is reading 36 degrees and the interior thermometer is reading 42 degrees. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Unless wearing intact gloves in good repair, a food worker may not wear fingernail polish or artificial fingernails when working with exposed food. Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry (including medical information) on their arms and hands.

Boondock's Grill - Mobile

623 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: Raw beef being stored above ready-to-eat items in refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Culver's

4204 W. New Hope Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Boxes of food stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Cloth sanitizer buckets in kitchen measuring less than 100 ppm.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

1728 S. 46th St., Suite 102, Rogers

Priority violations: Sliced tomatoes being held at 46 degrees and sliced turkey being held at 47 degrees in prep table.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

El Jazmin Restaurant

105 S. 21st St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There is an shelf made with unsealed wood used to store equipment.

Gaby's Bakery

780 W. Pine St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager. Delivery bay left open for ventilation before and after deliveries are received.

Gorditas Nunas

623 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Dishes and utensils stacked in handwash sink.

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

I Love Pupusas

609 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: No hand drying method at main handsink.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Pan Dulce Bakery

1981 U.S. 412 West, Suite B, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee putting items in display case did not wash hands prior to putting on a clean glove to handle food. Some tamales are not at 135 degrees or above.

Priority foundation violations: Wet wiping cloth used for trays is not stored in sanitizer bucket.

Core violations: Employee has taken the food safety manager course. Provide a copy of certificate for inspector. Packaged cakes, breads and other desserts that are wrapped/packaged for customer sale shall be labeled with name of the facility, name of the item and ingredients. Wall behind the mixer is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Wall behind the cake decorating area and the chest freezer is visibly dirty and not easily cleanable. Wood braces around the mixer are not sealed.

Sunshine Montessori School - Infant/Toddler Center

2124 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Open container of yogurt not date-marked as needed.

Core violations: None

Sunshine Montessori School

720 N. Walnut St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee did not wash hands after leaving the food preparation area before putting on gloves.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility is using lemon scented bleach.

Courtyard by Marriott

1001 McClain Road, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Black debris inside the ice machine.

Core violations: Raw bacon stored in a pan on a shelf over single-serve butter packages in the kitchen refrigerator and a personal package of raw hamburger in a grocery bag stored on a shelf over ready-to-eat food. Menu lacks asterisking. Boxes of coffee packages were stored in a box on the floor.

June 1

BV Bar & Grill

98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Reheated chicken gravy at 115 degrees and reheated tortilla soup at 120 degrees in the hot-box.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The shield that covers the temperature reading on the prep table is missing allowing food debris to collect in the opening.

Capriccio Ristorante

5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 130, Rogers

Priority violations: Milk and butter being held at 48 degrees and bruschetta being held at 50 degrees in walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: No consumer advisory for consuming raw or undercooked meats on menu.

Core violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager on staff. Calamari thawing in container without running water. Sealed vacuumed packed fish thawing in prep table, repeat violation. Liquid pooling beneath prep table. Shield missing around lightbulb in walk-in cooler.

Confident Coffee Roasters

3939 S. Grand Ave., Suite D112, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit not posted.

Friendship Community Care

1500 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Sanitizer concentration for dish machine is too strong.

Core violations: Facility's current food safety manager certificate holder is not on location daily anymore due to position change. Open container of hummus date-marked as 5/11.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

201 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Packaged rotisserie chicken and packaged ribs in the upper part of the hot-case (not in a pans) are not all at or above 135 degrees. Spray bottles not labeled with contents as needed.

Priority foundation violations: Some items in the front part of the grab-and-go case (around the curved part) are not at 41 degrees or below, repeat violation.

Core violations: None

Harps - Food Store

201 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Some spray bottles in meat cutting room not labeled with contents.

Core violations: Walk-in freezer has an accumulation of ice and frost on the ceiling/floor and cases of product, repeat and ongoing violation.

Levi's Gastrolounge & Bar

224 S. Second St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Uncovered employee beverage in prep area. Spray bottles not labeled with contents. Frozen chicken being thawed in empty prep sink.

Outlaw Grill

290 N. Main St., Centerton

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Ozark Mountain Bagel Co.

3600 Guess Who Blvd., Suite 14, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink was less than 150 ppm quat. Sanitizer coming from dispenser was also less than 150 ppm.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Multiple employees preparing food are not wearing effective hair restraints.

Tacos 4 Life

4195 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No hand towels available in restroom at handwashing sink.

Core violations: Sanitizer in cloth buckets measuring less than 100 ppm. Several missing plugs in walls of walk-in cooler.

The Angel's Place

2800 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

The Sous Chef

1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 21, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No quat test strips. Permit expired 3/31/23.

Vivace

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple plates/bowls in facility intended for use have a buildup of food residue and grease.

Core violations: No certified food safety manager. No consumer advisory on menu for raw ahi tuna. There is an accumulation of grease and food residue throughout the entire kitchen. Multiple miscellaneous items present in kitchen that are not used for normal operations. Permit expired 1/31/23.

Wright's Barbecue

5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Priority violations: No hand towels at handwashing sink on serving line. Eggs on top shelf of refrigerator above ready-to-eat foods.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

June 2

Meld Kitchen

1120 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 152, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple dirty wiping cloths stored around prep areas.

Core violations: Bag of onions stored on floor. Bag of flour stored next to chemicals.

War Eagle Mill Cafe

11045 War Eagle Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Air conditioning unit located in the kitchen over the refrigerator is dripping and could potentially drip onto food when the refrigerator door is open.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Salads and sandwiches prepared on site in the grab-and-go display did not have labels with ingredients and other required information. The cupcakes provided by Colossal did not have labels with ingredients.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 30 -- After 5, 2000 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 101, Rogers; Kum & Go, 5120 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Las Mesas Food Truck, 3609 S.E. Guess Who Drive, Bentonville; Pupuseria, 1400 W. Walnut St., Suite 101, Rogers; Rendezvous Junction Brewing Co., 2225 S. Bellview Road, Suite 101, Rogers; Woodland Academy, 2701 W. New Hope Road, Suite B, Rogers

May 31 -- City Pump, 623 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Coppermine Lodge, 18895 Coppermine Lodge Road, Rogers; Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2005 Promenade Blvd., Suite 100, Rogers

June 1 -- KingPins Family Entertainment, 1490 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs; Oh Snap Ice Cream, 3100 N.E. A St., Bentonville

June 2 -- Crust And Crumb, 825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs; Living Hope Eating Disorder Treatment Center, 111 S.E. 22nd St., Suite 11, Bentonville