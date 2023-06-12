Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Monday, June 12

WC school board to meet

The Watson Chapel School Board will hold a regular monthly board meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the financial statement, facilities update, and the superintendent's report.

Urban Renewal calls meeting

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency Board will hold a special called meeting Monday at 12:15 p.m. in the Urban Renewal Conference Room, 417 W. Sixth Ave., according to a news release. The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83383562729?pwd=UWJDczlQcDNkUHNoblFxQVVmcGVDUT09 with Meeting ID: 833 8356 2729 and Passcode: 435088. Participants may also use One tap mobile at +13052241968,,83383562729#,,,,*435088# US or dial by their location +1 305 224 1968 US or to find their local number visit https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdYYBNpT .

Beginning Monday, June 12

I-530 work to close lanes

Alternating lane closures will begin Monday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Weather permitting, crews will apply a polymer overlay on seven bridges between mile markers 31 and 43. The work will impact both northbound and southbound directions with one lane closed at a time. The project is expected to take approximately one month to complete, according to a Arkansas Department of Transportation news release. Traffic will be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards, and signage. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

ASC sets Poetry Camp

Ages 12-17 are invited to attend Poetry Camp from 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 12-16 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The cost is $190 for ASC members and $240 for nonmembers.Instructor Tru Poet will lead campers through the ins and outs of performance and delivery. Students will be introduced to the skills of self-expression through poetry, and will gain a deep understanding and appreciation of poems written by others, according to the release. Scholarships are available. Details: (870) 536-3375.

Hurricane HYPE to host summer camp

Parents are invited to register their children for the Hurricane HYPE Center's Summer Camp scheduled for June 12 through July 27. The center is located near New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Participants will enjoy an array of activities -- some outdoors -- as well as swimming and enrichment. Sessions will be held Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Two sessions are available. Summer 1 will take place from June 12 through June 29. Summer 2 will take place July 10 through July 27. The cost is $125 per child per session. A limited number of slots are available. For details, ca (870) 534-2782, text (501) 313-3696 or email hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Applications for the camp are available by visiting newsthurricane.org.

Fire department to host junior camp

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will sponsor a Junior Fire Camp from June 12-16 for boys and girls 11-13 years old. The free camp will be held Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center (old public library) at the civic center, #1 Convention Center Drive. The camp is designed for youth to experience what it's like to be a firefighter as well as learn about fire safety. The session will be taught by Pine Bluff firefighters and will feature hands-on activities and interactive learning sessions. Details: www.pineblufffire.com or (870) 730-2048. The contact person is Lt. Larry Murray.

Wednesday, June 14

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, June 14

New Hope hosts VBS

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will host its Vacation Bible School on June 14-16 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The Rev. Stanley Blair Sr. is the pastor.

Thursday, June 15

Housing Authority sets job, resource fair

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority will host its annual annual Job & Resource Fair from noon to 3 p.m. June 15 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release.The public is invited to attend. Representatives from local businesses will include the Arkansas Department of Corrections, A-Team Employment Services, Saracen Casino Resort, Express Employment, Arkansas Workforce Center at Pine Bluff (Employment Agency), and the United States Army recruiter. Educational resources available include: University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff recruiter, Southeast Arkansas College, Arkansas Rehabilitation Services, and Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Health System. Education officials will also attend. Details: Ethel Green, resident initiatives coordinator, Housing Authority, (870) 692-2707.

Women's Connection sets luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.The speaker will be Karen Blankenship of Peculiar, Mo. Her topic will be the "Power of Journaling." There will also be a presentation by Shaunder Williams of Living Word Baptist Church at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.The luncheon costs $21, which includes meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, participants should call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and people will be charged for reservations not kept.

Through Thursday, June 15

Grants available for public school educators

Arkansas public school employees are invited to apply for the 2023-24 Arkansas Retired Teachers Association grants, according to a news release. The Parsons-Burnett Grants are for current certified educators to further their education and the Mitchell-Fair Grants are for current classified employees who are pursuing teacher licensure. The grants are funded by contributions from members ARTA, a professional organization of Arkansas's public education retirees. Grant applications must be submitted online by June 15. For the details and the application link, visit www.artanow.com.

Friday, June 16

Moscow church offers free food

The food pantry ministry of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will distribute free food June 16 at noon. They are asking all participants to bring a picture ID, according to a news release.

Through Friday, June 16

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth set at Pine Bluff

The Juneteeth Celebration at Pine Bluff will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to attend the event which will include free food and activities, according to a spokesman. Interested vendors should submit applications by June 2, according to Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Juneteenth/city coordinator. Details: Liddell, (870) 643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com.

ASC hosts poetry slam

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites the community to attend its inaugural poetry slam, Spill the Ink: Poetry Slam, June 17 at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Open-mic poetry begins at 6:30 p.m. The competition kicks off at 7 p.m. Winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to first place with $500, second place with $300, and third place with $100. Nationally-ranked poet Tru Poet of Little Rock will host. Registration to participate in the poetry slam is $25 for ASC members and $30 for nonmembers. All poets must be registered for the competition before round one begins at 7 p.m. Participants must be 16 years of age or older. Admission to watch is $10 for ASC members $15 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit asc701.org.

Sunday, June 18

Genealogy, historical societies to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society will have a joint meeting at 2 p.m. June 18 at the Jefferson County Historical Museum at East Fourth Avenue and State Street. The meeting will feature Bettye J. Williams of Pine Bluff. The topic will be The Pioneers: Early African American leaders in Jefferson County, Pine Bluff. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Tuesday, June 20

3rd Ward meeting set

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. June 20 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All residents of the Third Ward are invited to attend, according to a news release.

Wednesday, June 21

Cereal drive set

THV11 and the Arkansas Foodbank will present the 2023 THV11 Summer Cereal Drive June 5-30. The team will visit Super 1 Foods, 2800 W. 28th Ave., at Pine Bluff from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 21. If people aren't able to donate cereal in person, they can still join the fight against hunger and donate online. Every dollar donated allows the foodbank to acquire and distribute a box of cereal to a child in need, according to a news release. Tom Brannon and the Summer Cereal Drive will host the cereal drive at community sites live on THV11 at various locations. For details or to donate, visit https://arkansasfoodbank.org/event/thv11-summer-cereal-drive/

Beginning Wednesday, June 21

St. John holds VBS

St. John A.M.E. Church, at the corner of Pullen and Cherry streets, will have Vacation Bible School, June 21-23 from 5:30-8 p.m. Registration is available on the St. John AME Church Face Book page for those who want to attend. The theme is "Hero Hotline, Called Together to Serve God." VBS will include classes for all ages, music, art, and snacks. There is no registration fee. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr., is pastor. Sheryl Wynn and Charneise Turner are VBS directors.

Thursday, June 22

VA virtual claims clinic set

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. June 22. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. June 21, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The agency also operates a satellite office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center.

Art league plans event

The Pine Bluff Art League will host a painting workshop at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 22. The workshop will feature Little Rock native Patricia Bueter. The public is invited to attend. The cost is $50 to attend. Participants will work from a reference photo to paint a landscape. Attendees are urged to bring their own materials. To preregister for the workshop, contact Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com. For details on the art league, visit pbal.org or contact Coleman.

GOP sets meeting

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. June 22 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker will be Cody Hiland, the Republican Party of Arkansas chairman.

Friday, June 23

Housing staff set health, resource event

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority will host its annual Health & Educational Resource Fair from noon to 3 p.m. June 23 at the Wilson O'Neal Community Center, 2417 Belle Meade. The public is invited to attend. Local healthcare providers will include the Arkansas Minority Health Commission, Arkansas Department of Health, Area Agency of Southeast Arkansas, and Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. Education officials will also attend. Details: Ethel Green, resident initiatives coordinator, Housing Authority, (870) 692-2707.

Beginning Saturday, July 8

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: July 8 -- Big Al and the Heavyweights; Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey; Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, July 8

"A Simple Heart" exhibit on display

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansasa presents a new exhibition by artist Kim Kwee. "'A Simple Heart' is a series of paintings, fabric works and assemblages representing a series of investigations into family, specifically mothers and daughters, and the shifting ontological status of dolls, decorative objects and ephemera like the vintage paper dolls the artist used," according to the news release. This exhibition will remain on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through July 8. Gallery admission is always free.

Beginning Monday, July 10

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held from July 10-13 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The day camp aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge and spark imagination and creativity in children in grades 1-6, according to a news release. Early registration is open through May 31. If people sign up and pay by May 31, the registration fee is $80. If people sign up and pay between June 1-22, the registration fee is $100. After June 22, the registration fee is $125. The fee includes a T-shirt and all supplies. Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.

Tuesday, July 11

Relyance sets Business After Hours

Business After Hours will be held at Relyance Bank, 8500 Sheridan Road, at White Hall, from 5-6:30 p.m. July 11. "Please join us for a social event as we celebrate our one-year anniversary at our headquarters," a spokesman said in the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Friday, July 14

Women of Faith set trip

The Women of Faith will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., on July 14 to see the stage presentation of "Ester" at the Sight and Sound Theatre. A detailed itinerary can be obtained by contacting Jessie Clemmons at (870) 692-2194.

Through Monday, July 17

Area Agency hosts fan drive

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will hold the annual Beat The Heat Fan Drive for Jefferson County through through July 17, according to a news release. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people. People who want to make a donation or purchase a fan should call Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6309 or Pauline Jones (870) 543-6300, at Area Agency.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni set conference

The 2023 National Alumni Association Summer Conference will be hosted by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association. Registration is $150. The conference will take place Aug. 3-5 at Pine Bluff and the theme is "UAPB EVERYDAY: One Alumni, One University." A reception at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Pine Bluff will kick off the three-day event. Informative workshops presented by various speakers will take place at the STEM Conference Center at UAPB. Participants will receive updates about the National Alumni Association and UAPB. The conference will be accentuated by a tour of the UAPB Athletic Department and semi-formal Gala at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Office at (870) 536-2309 or summerconference@uapbalumni.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

PBSD holds special election

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds all voters that they must contact the clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee. The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open at polling sites 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in the district will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial.The county clerk's office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application.The application can be mailed, faxed, or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 101 W. Barraque Ave., Ste. 101, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Details: County Clerk's office, (870) 541-5322.

Through Friday, Aug. 11

Trinity sets summer camp

Registration is underway for Trinity's Learning Center Summer Camp 2023 to be held at Trinity's Annex Building, 2900 W. Sixth Ave. The camp will take place Monday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 11. Daily sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be served, according to a news release. There is a participant limit of 30 to 40 students. The registration fee is $25 per child plus $10 weekly. Details: (870) 534-5669 or (870) 692-1127.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Active shooter topic at free seminar

Ed Monk will host a free educational presentation on "The Active Shooter Problem & How to Minimize Victims" from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.Monk has been researching and providing training on countering the active shooter threat for more than 15 years, according to a news release. The event is free, but attendees must reserve their seats on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-the-active-shooter-problem-how-to-reducevictims-tickets-624099958777.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.