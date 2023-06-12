City expects eclipse tourism in autumn

On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, an annular eclipse will be visible along a narrow path across the United States and South America. That morning the moon will cover the sun's center so that its outer edges appear as a single ring of light, known as the ring of fire.

To witness this ring of fire you must be within the 125-mile path of annularity. The eclipse will be visible for longer if you are closer to the center of the path of annularity. Outside of this path, only a partial eclipse will be visible. Though the annular eclipse will last approximately five minutes, there will be partial eclipses before and after it. The entire event will take up to three hours.

In the U.S., the annular eclipse will begin in Eugene, Oregon, at 9:13 a.m. PDT and end in San Antonio, Texas, at 11:56 a.m. CDT. Though Pine Bluff is not along the path of greatest annularity, it will experience a partial solar eclipse. During this partial eclipse, the moon will cover 67% of the sun.

This partial eclipse will last from 10:29 a.m. to 1:34 p.m. CDT. This event will be a warm up for Arkansas's Great North American Eclipse 2024 on April 8. This total solar eclipse will impact the state of Arkansas as it travels across the state from the Southwest corner to the Northeast corner.

So make plans now to visit Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Hotels and campsites will book up fast as this event will still bring thousands of visitors to the Pine Bluff community to experience this phenomenon.

People can go to the website Eclipse 2024 page to get all the information needed at Pine Bluff, AR | 2024 Solar Eclipse (explorepinebluff.com)

For more information on places to stay visit https://www.explorepinebluff.com/hotels

This article is from Explore Pine Bluff.com, a program of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Sources: solarsystem.nasa.gov -- 2023 Solar Eclipse; www.exploratorium.edu -- Guide to the 2023 Annular Eclipse; www.timeanddate.com -- Eclipse Map -- October 14, 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse; www.arkansas.com -- 2024 Eclipse -- Experience the Eclipse in Arkansas. Image Credit: solarsystem.nasa.gov.

This story is written by Ninfa O. Barnard for Explore Pine Bluff.com.