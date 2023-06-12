Clinton lecture to tackle political division





Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and former President Bill Clinton will speak in Little Rock on June 25 about civility, the power of inclusive leadership and the keys to bridging America's political divisions.

Hogan, 67, served as Maryland's governor for two terms, starting in 2015 and ending on Jan. 18. He is a Republican.

Clinton, 76, a Democrat, was Arkansas' governor from 1979 to 1981 and again from 1983-1992. He was president from 1993-2001.

Their appearance -- scheduled for 6 p.m.-7 p.m. June 25 in the Great Hall at the Clinton Presidential Center -- is part of the Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series.

Admission is free and open to the general public. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual viewing at https://forms.clinton-foundation.org/view.php?id=875801. Streaming will be available at live.clintonpresidentialcenter.org.

The Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series is presented by the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation, the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, and AT&T.



