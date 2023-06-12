Concerns over a dry summer is growing for Arkansas farmers

On Thursday, the U.S. Drought Mitigation Center released its latest map measuring drought levels across the country. Amid the large swath of "abnormally dry" yellow that covered northern Arkansas, a small beige spot now appeared in the northeast corner.

The beige, representing "moderate drought," touched sections of four counties -- Greene, Clay, Randolph and the far eastern portion of Lawrence.

Meanwhile, the "abnormally dry" had crept into the western portion of Pulaski County.

While much of the northern part of the state was under the same drought designation, there's a caveat to that.

"It affects farmers differently because we all farm different things," said one cow farmer and hay producer in Pulaski County. "But it does affect us all."

Or as a county extension agent for the University of Arkansas' Division of Agriculture in Lawrence County put it, "Every county has its own story."

LAWRENCE COUNTY

"Our county is kind of funny," Bryce Baldridge, a county agent for Lawrence County, said Friday. "The eastern part of that county, from the Black River over, are all crops or irrigated stuff; anything from the Black River [to the] West is cattle and hay."

Baldridge said that for the most part, hay producers in Lawrence were already through their first cut of the season.

Of the producers he had spoken with, Baldridge said they "weren't truly happy" with their haul.

"[Earlier this week] I was just with somebody in their Bermuda grass field," Baldridge said. "They say they're cutting probably a third of what they normally [do]. The amount that they cut is way down."

As Baldridge said this, Lawrence County -- and much of the state -- was less than a year removed from one of the worst droughts he has seen since he started as an agricultural agent in the county in 2007.

"Last year, I know that we planted some annuals and we got two-tenths of an inch [of rain] that day. And it didn't rain for another two months," Baldridge said. "You could always see a little bit of green if you drove around in droughts. But last year, everything was burnt. Everything was brown. It was as dry as I've ever seen last year, but then we got some rains, I guess they came in August. And we got a couple inches here or two, three inches and some more behind it. It was as dry as I've ever seen, but it rebounded faster than I've ever seen."

Heading into the summer, Baldridge said there are concerns about a repeat of 2022.

"If we don't get the rain that we should, we may not get a second cut until late in the year," Baldridge said. "If the weather pattern holds out like it has been, it gives them concerns over the second cut. Because right now we haven't had any good rain to speak of in quite some time. And what we do get is spotty."

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center projects for June, July and August "slightly above-average temperatures and slightly above-average rainfall" for Arkansas.

This forecast comes along with the possibility of El Nino affecting the weather.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, El Nino is when areas in the northern U.S. and Canada are drier and warmer than usual, while in the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions, these periods are wetter than usual and have increased flooding.

In Arkansas, El Nino typically produces average rainfall and temperatures across the state, according to Justin Condry, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

On average, Condry said "the state as a whole could easily" see around 2-3 inches each month for June, July and August, although fluctuations in temperatures and rainfall amounts could vary across the state depending on systems' track across the state.

"Anytime we see above average rain chances in the forecast it means we might see improvements in drought conditions or prevention of a drought all together," Condry said in an email on Thursday. "But this doesn't mean a drought still can't form over this time frame."

Precipitation isn't the only factor in determining drought levels. Others include climatology, levels of lakes and rivers, and soil moisture.

The Climate Prediction Center's forecasting "certainly would not hurt the drought outlook," Condry said. "But changes to this forecast are possible."

Even if an area does receive rain, not everyone is guaranteed to reap the benefits.

"We're going to see a lot of pop-up showers in the afternoon," Condry said earlier in the week. "It's that kind of thing where your neighbor down the road could pick something that you may not."

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Also earlier in the week, Danny Griffin, the staff chair for the UA Division of Agriculture in Van Buren County, had said there were growing concerns about dry conditions in the county.

On Friday morning, a small wave of showers had passed through Central Arkansas between 7 and 11 a.m.

Griffin said parts of the county had received between a quarter of an inch and 3 inches of rain.

"For the short term, it's going to help with recovery of some of our pastures and hay fields," Griffin said. "It's going to be a big help in that case. And in the long term, we still could use some rain. We have some ponds that we use for livestock watering that need to be replenished."

Griffin has noted that one negative aspect that hinders Van Buren County's agriculture -- which includes roughly 650 farms -- is a soil that typically dries up quickly.

"We have a lot of soil that is a little bit shallower of top soil, more of a gravelly to rocky base, too," Griffin said. "It's not a deep soil as far as what you would consider, like over in the Delta, or even in some of our creek and river bottoms here. ... There's not a lot of water holding capacity to this soil in a lot of places.

"If you go two weeks here without a rain, and we're up in those 90 to 100 degree days, it doesn't take long for the soil to dry out and begin to need more rain."

PULASKI COUNTY

Highfill Farms in Smith has a rule.

"If we're going to eat it, we don't name it," said Charlotte Highfill as she, along with her nephew and a part-time employee, prepared to feed a field full of cows, calves, bulls and two donkeys she owns.

There are exceptions to this rule.

Those would be Buckshot and Apollo, two bulls she keeps for breeding purposes, and Lorie Darlin, a dairy cow.

Lorie is easy to spot. She's the one standing next to Highfill's four-seat ATV, using her nose to poke around an open feed bag sitting in the back.

It was just after 11 a.m. on Friday.

According to a rain gauge on one of her properties, Highfill said the area east of Little Rock had received about an inch of rain earlier that morning.

"It's better than the three-tenths of an inch we got two weeks ago," Highfill observed, before running one foot over the grass she stood on. "I mean, you can see it's gonna dry up probably today."

It would be dry within the hour.

However, by 7 a.m. the next morning, the Little Rock area would receive 2 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, according to the National Weather Service. Highfill reported receiving 3 inches on Saturday.

But the summer is long and any gains are not guaranteed to last, especially with the spotty nature of pop-up showers.

"In town, you might say, 'Oh, there came a little shower,' and it might rain a tenth of an inch or something," said Andrew Bolton, a county extension agent for Pulaski County. "When you get to farmland, a tenth of an inch, if you got a couple of those showers to add up to some more, that would be great. But when you only get a tenth of an inch over two weeks, that doesn't get a lot and especially because the further into the [crop] season we get, you've got a lot of [tree] leaf area. So a lot of that leaf area is gonna stop that water from getting to the soil to be absorbed to be able to be taken up by those plant's roots."

When it comes to Pulaski County's farm community, Bolton estimates 60% is cattle-based and 40% is crops.

Highfill, along with her husband, Aaron, fall into the former category.

Before the rain that swept through Friday and Saturday, Highfill had tangible concerns about drought on her properties, which total about 800 acres, including land in Lonoke.

"At our other lease, we do rotational grazing," said Highfill. "Right now the problem is I've moved them out of two fields, and they're on the third one, and those fields haven't grown back. So the idea is, once you move off of them, they start growing. And by the time you make it back to put them back in that pasture that grass has grown up. But right now, because of the drought, the grass isn't growing."

The Highfills, who were named Pulaski County's farming family of the year in 2022 by the Arkansas Farm Bureau, are also hay producers.

Having just completed their first cut of the season, Highfill estimated that drought resulted in them cutting only 300 bales of hay compared with the typical 400.

"If we don't get a good significant amount of rain, I think our hay fields are going to really struggle the second [cut], I think we'd get about half of what we normally get," Highfill said.

The Highfills try to do three cuts a season, one in May/June, then July/August and one in September.

"But it all depends on the weather," Highfill said. "If it gets really wet and starts raining a lot in September and cools off then we aren't able to get that third cutting. But if we don't start getting some rain, we're going to have to wait even longer to get that second cutting and then we won't get the third cutting."

There is another way farmers like Highfill can measure whether times are good or bad.

Just count the cow pies as you try to avoid stepping in them.

"We always say it smells like money," Highfill said. "The more cow [expletive] you have, the better."