EDITORIAL: Springboard into a better life

The sun was shining when we arrived at Mountain Harbor Spa and Resort on the shores of Lake Ouachita. A large smoker was billowing the aroma of barbecue into the air. That, plus the shade of oak trees and a covered porch, were enough to almost make us forget it was summer in Arkansas.

It was in the middle of the week, and about 15 students were coming back from hiking to get together, eat lunch, and bond a little more before returning to their respective hometowns for the summer to work and prepare for the rest of high school or freshman year of college.

They were Black, white, Asian and Hispanic. They came from Arizona, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, Mexico and Little Rock. In their futures are Texas Tech, Xavier of Cincinnati, St. Mary's of San Antonio, the University of Arkansas and others. For one, a prep school to hone basketball skills in hopes of playing major college basketball was in the works.

Another had dropped out of school in seventh and eighth grade on her Tohono O'odham Reservation to help her family make ends meet. She is making up for lost time admirably and hopes to find a college with a theater arts program next year.

Like any group of teenagers, there were shy and reserved types as well as outgoing and articulate types. Only a few of them attended the same boarding school, but they all have one thing in common: Springboard USA.

Springboard is an organization founded by Tom Sanders of First Financial Resources in Little Rock. He, like the group's executive director Patrick Weaver, is a graduate of Subiaco Academy.

Mr. Sanders founded Springboard in 2016 through, as Bill Barnes, owner of Mountain Harbor, put it, "tenacity, heart, honor and integrity." For the record, Mr. Barnes helped make this camp possible by providing the accommodations and the services of his helpful and friendly staff for free. The camp has been on these grounds for a few years, but this summer is special because Springboard's first class of graduates will be moving on to college next year.

Springboard makes it possible for kids from challenging backgrounds to attend boarding school and see with their own eyes that there may be an existence preferable to the one with which they're accustomed.

It's not a single school, and shouldn't conjure images of overbearing headmasters dispensing harsh discipline. ("How can you have any pudding if you don't eat your meat?") Springboard is about providing the opportunity to springboard into a brighter future, which may not be possible for these teens without its existence.

Tom Sanders relates that many boarding schools in the 21st century need occupants. Like a hotel with vacancies, they offer discounted rates because something is better than nothing. The something that Springboard offers is a four-year glimpse at a potentially more productive life. It offers the idea that we can be more than we think we can be.

Sometimes it takes a guiding hand to introduce this concept, which may be difficult to grasp as a teenager, let alone a teen from an underprivileged background.

Prospective students must make the choice to enter into a process that makes certain they are right for the program and vice versa and, importantly, that they fit with the institution they may attend. That is not something that happens on its own. However, through the efforts of Mr. Sanders, Mr. Weaver and people like Mr. Barnes who provide in-kind or outright donations, it's possible. And if it's possible, it can become a reality.

Clearly, education is at the heart of this effort, but it's more than that. Springboard uses the acronym PASS. At first glance, one could assume PASS relates to academic achievement, and it does, but it's about more.

PASS stands for: Physically, Academically, Spiritually and"Socially as it relates to being all we can be. It says we should always strengthen our heart, mind and soul and use those things to make the world a better place.

The cost born by these kids to receive a good education in a positive atmosphere is $0. Tom Sanders and the team he's put together embody these ideals, and the world is better for it.