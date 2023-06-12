Expo brings in Arkansas businesses

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff hosted its first Small and Minority Business Expo on May 17 with plans to hold the opportunity annually each spring.

Presented as a combined initiative from the UAPB Office of Procurement and the Facilities Department, the event was coordinated by Alisha Lewis, UAPB procurement interim director, and Terrell Langley, UAPB facilities director, and their teams, according to a news release.

"I am proud of both campus leaders for spearheading such a historical event," said Carla Martin, UAPB vice chancellor -- finance and administration. "The Expo has never been done on the UAPB campus for small and minority businesses."

Open to the public and with UAPB faculty and staff in attendance; participants heard department overview presentations from Lewis and Langley.

Stephanie Pugh, UAPB affairs project/program specialist, shared how vendors can become licensed to use the university logos and names. JaQuita Steward, UAPB purchasing specialist, discussed PaymentWorks, a business identity platform. This platform automates vendor onboarding and strengthens controls for vendor and university information.

The overviews were designed to assist all participants in how to better engage with university departments and vendors. A vendor application table for potential vendor partnerships was on hand to encourage small businesses to engage with the university.

"The event was great, very informative, and purposeful. I can see it getting bigger and better year after year," said Richard Redus, UAPB multimedia specialist.

Karen Castle, director of Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise, provided an overview of the mission and services available to businesses through the Arkansas Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Division.

To promote networking and business exposure for business participants, the Expo allowed each participating vendor to share a three-minute elevator pitch, followed by time to visit each vendor's table.

UAPB offered a special thanks to all the agencies that attended, including those with offices in Hot Springs, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jonesboro and Pine Bluff.

Participants included:

