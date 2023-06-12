Forecasters: Storms to bring chances of large hail for southern parts of Arkansas on Monday, Tuesday

Storms set to enter the state and remain until Tuesday could bring chances for large hail, the National Weather Service said.

“Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop near the front, with precipitation concentrated over the southern half of the state,” a severe weather briefing from the National Weather Service said Monday.

On Monday, much of the southern third of Arkansas is at a marginal or slight risk for severe weather, the briefing said.

“For Tuesday, we see that severe weather potential move up closer to Little Rock and covers the southern half of the state,” said Dan Koch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

A marginal risk for severe weather is defined as a chance of “isolated severe storms possible” in the area, the briefing said. A slight risk for severe weather means that “scattered severe storms” are possible.

“There is the potential for severe weather, with large hail and damaging wind the main concerns,” a tweet from the weather service said Monday.

“We start to consider hail large when it gets to be about an inch in diameter,” Koch said Monday morning, “And we expect to see hail like this closer to late winter or early spring, so it is a little unusual.”

He said that Arkansans in the risk areas should take extra care to ensure outdoor pets have a safe place to go and that vehicles are parked somewhere covered, if possible.

He also said that there is a possibility of flash flooding with this event after the dryness the state has been facing.

The U.S. Drought monitor released data on Thursday that showed the northern half of Arkansas is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with parts of Greene, Clay, Randolph, Lawrence and Craighead Counties experiencing moderate drought conditions.

“We’ve been in a dry period for a bit and now we are caught in these disturbances where we get some strong storms and more rain,” Koch said.

The meteorologist said that flash flooding is especially a concern when a boundary stalls and causes storms to move over the same areas one after another, almost like a freight train. This can cause some areas to accumulate significant rainfall.

Southern Arkansas is forecast to get up to three inches of rain and Little Rock could see up to two inches, the weather briefing said.

“We will be watching that carefully to see if we need to issue any watches or warnings about flash flooding,” Koch said.

The Little Rock area has the greatest chance to see storms on Tuesday in the afternoon hours.

“Little Rock is one of those areas where it is kind of close to that slight risk area, so it is too close to call on whether or not we will see severe weather or not,” he said.

Koch said there would be showers and possibly thunderstorms lingering around for the rest of the week.

“I don’t see anything really of concern into the next week, after Tuesday there might be some more storms that develop in the heat of the afternoon,” he said.

The storms in the eastern portion of the state on Sunday produced some large hail as well, according to storm reports sent to the storm prediction center.

Hail as big as a golf ball was reported in Monroe County. In Clarendon there was even a social media post that showed hail as big as a baseball, the storm reports said.

Reports said Conway County had hail around 1.25 to 1.75 inches.

WIND DAMAGE IN MARKED TREE

There were two reports of hail damage in Poinsett County, one of the reports said that there was quarter-sized hail on Interstate 555 between Marked Tree and Payneway.

Another storm report said that Poinsett County received some wind damage on Sunday.

“Trees and powerlines down in Marked Tree. Several trees down in the cemetery. Damage to Central Baptist Church,” the report said.

Marked Tree Mayor Danny Johnson said that a church in the town did have some roof damage and a storage shed that blew away from the storms on Sunday.

“We had some power outages and a lot of trees down, a few buildings were damaged and that was mainly damage on the roof,” Johnson said Monday afternoon.

Johnson said there were no injuries or deaths in the storm.

A curfew was put into effect last night for after 9 p.m. in Marked Tree, the mayor said.

“We put the curfew up last night because we had those power outages and that meant no streetlights, it was dark without the streetlights,” Johnson said.

He said he was uncertain if a curfew would be needed on Monday night.

“We’ve got most of the power back on and we are making headway on cleaning the town up,” Johnson said, “Everything’s good we are grateful for all the help we’ve received.”

A tweet from Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, said, “Our hearts are with Marked Tree and Poinsett County as they recover from the devastating storm. We send love, thoughts, and prayers to those impacted.”

Wallace's district includes much of Poinsett County, including Marked Tree.

Just after 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, the National Weather Service office in Memphis did issue a severe thunderstorm warning for areas including Marion, Marked Tree and Tyronza. The warning was in effect until 6:30 p.m.

RADAR OUTAGES

The North Little Rock office placed its radar on “stand-by mode” due to problems with the air conditioning unit in the radar building, the weather service said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, just after 2:45 p.m.

A tweet after 3 p.m. on Sunday said that once the building cools down a bit, the radar can be turned back on.

“This will be the case until repairs are completed,” the tweet said.