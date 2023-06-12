Going out in style

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's 1,600-meter relay team sent Razorbacks Coach Lance Harter out in style Saturday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

In the last event of the last meet for Harter as Arkansas' coach, the team of Paris Peoples, Joanne Reid, Nickisha Pryce and Rosey Effiong won the relay in 3 minutes, 24.05 seconds.

Texas A&M finished second in 3:26.12 -- more than two seconds behind the Razorbacks.

"Rosey said, 'We wanted to make sure that your final race as head coach was a win,' " Harter said. "That was really nice and very sentimental. It was a dominant performance by our relay, no doubt it."

Arkansas finished third in the meet with 46 points behind No. 1-ranked Texas (83) and No. 2 Florida (51).

It was the 24th top-five finish for Harter's Razorbacks in his 33 years as coach of the women's cross country and track and field teams.

Harter's teams won seven national championships -- including this year's NCAA Indoor meet -- and 45 SEC titles. Arkansas swept SEC championships indoors and outdoors this year.

Harter is retiring at the end of June and will be replaced by Chris Johnson, a Razorbacks assistant the past 12 years who coaches the sprinters and hurdlers.

"As I told the team, there's no other group of people I would have traded for as a team to be my finale," Harter said. "They are a very, very special group."

The Razorbacks opened Saturday night's events with the 400 relay team of Ackera Nugent, Ariane Linton, McKenze Kelley and Effiong taking fourth in 42.83, which ranks No. 2 on Arkansas' all-time list.

"That was a huge breakthrough for our 400 relay crew," Harter said. "They'd been running in the 43s and they drop a 42.8. That was a big head start for us on the team total."

Nugent came back 40 minutes later and won the 100-meter hurdles in a wind-aided 12.25 that is the fastest time by a female collegiate athlete under any weather conditions.

"Ackera ran a phenomenal race, and she was in a field that had eight of top 15 marks in the world this year," Harter said. "That kept our momentum going."

Britton Wilson, who in both of her seasons at Arkansas after transferring to Tennessee swept 400 and 400 hurdles at the SEC meet, attempted to be the first female to sweep the events at the NCAA Championships.

But with just 28 minutes between the finals, Wilson finished second in the 400 (49.26) and seventh in the 400 hurdles (55.92).

Wilson broke her own collegiate record in the 400 when she ran 49.13 at the SEC meet. She won the 400 hurdles NCAA title last year when it was decided she shouldn't double in the 400 as well.

Saturday night marked the 11th and 12th races for Wilson in the last four weeks, including the SEC meet, West Prelims and NCAA Championships.

"We maybe asked too much of Britton," Harter said. "But it was her choice to do the double. She wanted to challenge herself.

"She's such a warrior in competition and still did a fantastic job. When she came off the final turn in the 400-meter hurdles, she could have easily bailed out. But I know in her mind it was, 'Hey, I've got to keep fighting. This is for the team.' "

Arkansas had a 2-3-4 finish in the 400 behind Texas junior Rhasidat Adeleke -- who won in 49.20, breaking the NCAA meet record of 49.36 Wilson ran in Thursday night's semifinals -- with Pryce taking third in a personal-best 50.23 and Effiong fourth in 50.77.

"In the 400, I think everybody was focused on, 'Britton didn't win,' " Harter said. "Well, she got beat by the girl from Texas that just had a phenomenal race.

"And Nickisha and Rosey ran fantastic and they were in lanes 8 and 9. They were way on the outside, but still got in the top four.

"We got 19 points in that 400, which was a big nugget for us scoring-wise to put on a charge."

Texas finished second to Florida at last year's NCAA Outdoors. The Longhorns also finished second indoors in 2022 to Florida and to Arkansas this year under Coach Edrick Floreal, a former Razorback jumper.

The Razorbacks were ranked No. 3 going into this year's NCAA Indoor meet, but they edged the No. 1 Longhorns 64 points to 60 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Floreal, who came to Texas in 2018 from Kentucky, got a Gatorade bath from his team on Saturday night.

"I congratulated Edrick after the meet and said, 'I think we did you a favor in winning the indoor meet, because that was unexpected,' " Harter said. "He agreed. He said, 'When we got on the plane to fly home, no one said a word. Then we met the next day and talked about how you can't take anything for granted.'

"Edrick said what happened indoors definitely inspired them to be focused and ready outdoors. It also didn't hurt to have a super lineup of talent."

Harter, 73, announced in September 2021 he would retire after the 2023 NCAA Outdoor meet, but he said it still hasn't fully sunk in.

"I'm actually still in maybe a little bit of a haze when it comes to realizing I don't have to be back in the office first thing Monday morning," Harter said. "Normally I'd be on the phone talking to recruits, because the recruiting window just opened back up.

"Retirement is going to be different. It's kind of scary, because I've never done this before, but it's the right time."

Harter, whose last official day as Arkansas' coach is June 30, said he'll meet in the next few days with Megan Elliott, the team's director of operations.

"I've got to make sure all the bills are paid," Harter said with a laugh.

Later in the month Harter will meet with Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek to finalize plans for Harter -- who will continue to work with some former Razorbacks who are professional runners and train in Fayetteville -- to have a small office at John McDonnell Field.

"I want to stay involved in track and field any way I can and serve the Razorbacks any way I can, because I don't know any other way," Harter said. "I know Chris is going to do a great job as our new head coach, but if he ever has any questions, I'm available as a wall to bounce ideas off of."