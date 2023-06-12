Pope Francis, recovering from abdominal surgery in a Rome hospital, skipped his customary weekly public blessing but walked a few steps, followed Mass on TV, and ate lunch in his 10th-floor hospital apartment with doctors, nurses, other medical staff and members of his security detail, the Vatican said.

Francois Astorg, mayor of Annecy, France, said the children represent "the poetry of life," as the French Alps town hosted an event in a park to show solidarity and support for the victims of a playground stabbing attack.

Ken Falk, legal director for the ACLU of Indiana, said in a lawsuit challenging a new Indiana law barring teachers from providing instruction on "human sexuality" to students from pre-K through the third grade "is written so broadly that it would be next to impossible for teachers to determine what they can and cannot say to students."

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 33, a shopping cart collector who killed a manager and wounded two workers at a Long Island, N.Y., grocery store in 2021, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

David Zubik, bishop of the diocese of Pittsburgh, said independent sponsors of the Pride Mass at Duquesne University promoted it with a flyer "that confused some and enraged others," leading to its cancellation.

Titania Davenport, the mother of slain rapper Takeoff, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, where her son was gunned down, saying the business did not provide sufficient security or screening procedures for an event, NBC News reported.

Anthony Rauda, 46, was sentenced to 119 years to life in prison in the 2018 shooting death of a scientist camping in a California state park with his two children, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in a statement.

Florentijn Hofman, a Dutch artist and creator of two giant ducks that briefly floated in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor, said he hoped the return of his pop-art icons would bring some joy to the city before the inflatables were deflated during an exhibition.

James Sashe, the father of Amari Quarles, 15, called his son a hero after the teen drowned while rescuing his 13-year-old brother, Elijah, in the Sacramento River, saying, "He died to save somebody else's life, and he lost his in turn," KXTV reported.