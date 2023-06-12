I recently returned from two weeks in Lviv, Ukraine, during which red alerts warning of possible incoming missiles sounded day and night. A missile had killed five people in Lviv a week prior to my arrival, and another missile killed four people shortly after I left Ukraine.

During the interviews I conducted, Ukrainian civilians revealed the horrors they suffered at the hands of Russian soldiers. They showed me the devastating wounds they had incurred: terrible burns, jagged and raw scars, amputated arms and legs, and broken arms, and one fellow told me about the colostomy bag he now wears. All resulted from either torture or shrapnel flying off mortars and missiles.

Missiles were also, in part, responsible for the deaths of loved ones and friends, and, in certain cases, the utter destruction of villages, towns and cities, and nearly everything in them.

While most political pundits assert that Russia was the progenitor of this latest aggression in Ukraine, a minority insists the West is the cause of the war. One such individual is John Mearsheimer, a political scientist at the University of Chicago ("Why John Mearsheimer Blames the U.S. for the Crisis in Ukraine," The New Yorker, March 1, 2022).

Mearsheimer believes the West ardently desires the expansion of NATO and EU in order to establish a "Western bulwark on Russia's border." He, among others, has asserted that Putin considers such an existential threat.

When Mearsheimer addresses Putin's end game, he loses me: "I don't think [Putin] has designs on Kyiv. I think he's interested in taking at least the Donbass, and maybe some more territory and eastern Ukraine, and, No. 2, he wants to install in Kyiv a pro-Russian government, a government that is attuned to Moscow's interests. ... [I]t's important to understand that it is fundamentally different from conquering and holding onto Kyiv. ..."

What? If that doesn't sound like sophistry, I don't know what does.

Mearsheimer continues by asserting, "[Putin] is definitely interested in regime change. Beyond that, it's hard to say exactly what this will all lead to, except for the fact that he is not going to conquer all of Ukraine."

I am not as sanguine.

The facts: First, Ukraine is a sovereign nation. Second, Ukrainian civilians suffering horrendous loss and pain have absolutely nothing to do with NATO's, the EU's or the U.S.' aims and goals. Third, the Russians, not the Ukrainians, have carried out the scorched-earth-like destruction of countless cities, towns and villages in a nation that is not legally theirs.

Mearsheimer and others claim that it was the West that foisted the idea upon the public that Putin's intentions in attacking Ukraine are to annex Crimea with an eye to re-establishing the USSR, and then to capture the entirety of Ukraine as well as other pieces of the former Soviet empire.

And yet, Putin's very words suggest there is a distinct possibility his goal is to "reclaim" other regions for Russia. To support his rationale for attacking Ukraine and claiming parts of Ukraine for itself, Putin has repeatedly asserted that Ukraine "never had real statehood."

Furthermore, on June 8, 2022, Putin said, "Peter the Great waged the Great Northern War for 21 years. On the face of it, he was at war with Sweden, taking something away from it. ... He was not taking away anything, he was returning. This is how it was."

Those are extremely ominous words from someone who has already lopped off a section of Ukraine and is now after other parts.

Recently, however, Putin declared he has no plans to conquer all of Ukraine for Russia. So which is it? And in light of his vicious actions why should he be believed?

Many fear that Putin may resort to using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, thus potentially igniting a worldwide catastrophic nuclear war. That remains a real fear, and demands all-out diplomatic efforts to stanch such a possibility.

Those who decry such a possibility seem to have little understanding or real compassion for what innocent Ukrainians have suffered at the hands of Russia: barbaric torture, mass killings, and the kidnapping of approximately 16,000 Ukrainian children who are being indoctrinated and acculturated into the Russian way of life.

In one respect, every Ukrainian who has been subjected to the ceaseless missile attacks, torture, severe injuries and/or the death of loved ones and/or friends is likely, for the rest of his or her life, to suffer what noted psychologist Robert Jay Lifton refers to as "death in life." At a minimum, the lives of hundreds of thousands will be damaged beyond repair with a distinct possibility they may suffer severe lifelong post-traumatic stress.

It is easy to call on the Ukrainians to cease fighting and capitulate to the Russians (i.e., cede land to Russia; allow Russia to control the Ukrainian government; accept their losses, including the utter destruction of villages, cities and towns, the murder of loved ones and friends, and the loss of thousands of children; and face the fact that their way of life, culture and nation may become a thing of the past), but is it the right thing to do? Personally, I find such a position all but purposely blind to the real horror Ukrainians have suffered to date.

Would those calling for Ukraine's capitulation accept giving up the U.S. (or, at least, a substantial part of it) should an enemy demand it? I seriously doubt it.

Samuel Totten is professor emeritus at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and a longtime scholar of genocide and crimes against humanity. His current focus and fieldwork is centered on Ukraine.