Lions Club gives books on fire safety to first-graders in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Giving every child a book about firefighting, Lions Club members Lori Rogers, Renee Broussard and Cody Wilkerson visited the first-grade classroom of Amber Bowen on May 26 in Pea Ridge Primary School.

"We came on Wednesday and had a water day," Fire Chief Clint Bowen reminded the children.

"They came in October and explained to us what to do," Amber Bowen said, reminding the students of going in the smoke house and learning to crawl under the smoke in the event of a fire.

"Who's going to read this summer?" she asked the students. "You learned to read in first grade, and now we don't want to forget it. Your second-grade teachers want you to be able to read."

"This will keep it sharp all summer long," Rogers said.

"Everybody has a book to read this summer," Amber Bowen said. "These people are from the Lions Club ... they are a club that gets together and helps people."