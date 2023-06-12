LR schools given assessment, tips

The Little Rock School Board is facing "a much tougher academic lift now" than it was before the 2015 state takeover of the district for poor performance at six schools.

That is one of the observations made about the capital city school system by a four-member team from the Washington, D.C.-based Council of the Great City Schools.

The council team was invited by district leaders to assess and make recommendations regarding the Little Rock district's academic operations. The team visit in late March included an analysis of student achievement data and interviews with district teachers on how curriculum is implemented and the effectiveness of training programs.

Raymond Hart, the executive director of the council, delivered a 25-page report -- including district history, a list of strengths and 34 recommendations for improvement -- to the School Board last week.

"The team found a wealth of talent in the Little Rock School District with considerable expertise," the report stated. "Yet, simultaneously, the team found a plethora of systems and structures that need to be rebuilt across the system.

"It was clear to the Council's team that district staff seemed hungry for leadership, clarity, and course correction," the report continued. "There is no reason to believe that the district's committed staff would not rise to the occasion if appropriately led by the school board and superintendent. As a result, the Council of the Great City Schools emerged from the review very optimistic about the district's future."

School Board members pushed back on some of the council's findings.

Board member Ali Noland expressed frustration with conflicting recommendations made by organizations to the district about curriculum and goal setting. Board member Vicki Hatter said the district is faced with "fixing the mess created by the state."

Hart told the School Board on Thursday that the achievement gap between the district and the state has grown. He also said that 33 schools in the district for which scores were reported in 2017 now have had lower federal accountability scores, or Every Student Succeeds Act scores, in 2022. The average drop was six points.

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act requires states to hold schools and school districts accountable for student achievement.

In Arkansas, each school receives an "ESSA index score" composed of the results from the ACT Aspire tests given in grades three through 10 every spring.

Also included in the ESSA score calculations are student attendance, the percentage of students reading at grade level, and science achievement. At the high school level, graduation rates, enrollment in advanced courses and community service are also factors in the ESSA score calculations.

Hart told the board that the achievement problems were 40 years in the making and cannot be corrected overnight, but it can be done.

He said that the team found agreement in the district that strong classroom instruction is needed. The team liked the district's emphasis on literacy and its reliance on the research for best practices in the teaching of reading. The team also highlighted the recently restructured administration team, and the district's support for the school principal as an instructional leader.

But the team also found that there was not a common understanding on what high-quality instruction looks like and there was too heavy an emphasis on curriculum materials and products, leading to a shallow curriculum, a teaching to the textbook and a rote process of teaching. The team found a lack of supplementary reading materials.

Additionally, the team cited a lack of devoted time to social studies and science in the elementary schools -- although the board recently approved changes in the length of the school day to address that. The team found that there is a need for a districtwide support system for student behavior interventions and supports.

Hart said the School Board lacks an understanding of good governance. The board must set the tone for the entire district, including the focus on student achievement and management of the staff and district.

He also said that the board should set long-term goals for achievement but realize that the first year is likely to see student achievement decline as changes are made in the district operations. He urged the board to make five-year goals for recovery and monitor progress in the interim. He cautioned the board against directing employees to fix everything at once but advised identifying priorities for corrections.

A sample of the council's recommendations includes:

The superintendent should select a small set of major priorities based on this report. He should create a series of cross-functional teams for each priority to begin working on strategies and solutions to address these concerns. Hold the teams responsible for gathering input from teachers, leaders, students and other stakeholders, working collaboratively to set timelines, develop strategies and report regularly to the superintendent or his designee.

Ensure district curriculum teams receive strong professional development on core content, curriculum development, instructional learning practices and coaching to deliver high-quality professional learning opportunities across the district for administrators, teachers and staff.

Reinstate the Measure of Academic Progress exam (or another benchmark) assessment as planned for the 2023-24 school year.

Ensure open access to the AP program at all high schools.

A copy of the report is here: https://tinyurl.com/2b9vwtst.