LSU sweeps, earns 19th trip to CWS

BATON ROUGE -- Cade Beloso hit a three-run home run, Riley Cooper and Gavin Guidry combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit relief and LSU beat Kentucky 5-3 Sunday night to sweep the best-of-3 Baton Rouge Super Regional.

LSU (48-15) clinched its 19th trip to the College World Series, all since 1986. Second-year Coach Jay Johnson has the Tigers headed to Omaha for the first time since 2017.

Beloso's home run gave LSU a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning and the Wildcats trailed the rest of the way.

LSU starter Ty Floyd worked out of a couple of jams, throwing 81 pitches in 3 1/3 innings but gave up just three runs -- all on home runs. Cooper (4-3) came on in the fourth and pitched 3 scoreless innings.

Dylan Crews hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth to cap the scoring and finished 1 for 2 with four walks and three RBI. The projected top overall choice in this summer's MLB Draft, Crews is 11 for 19 with 8 RBI in five NCAA Tournament games.

Jackson Gray, Devin Burkes and Nolan McCarthy each hit a home run for Kentucky (40-21).

SOUTHERN MISS 5-4,

TENNESSEE 3-8

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Griffin Merritt with 4 for 5 with a RBI and two runs, Blake Burke had a double, a home run and two RBI as Tennessee beat Southern Miss to avoid elimination at the best-of-3 Hattiesburg Super Regional.

The winner of Game 3 today will clinch a spot in the CWS.

Tate Parker had a two-run triple in the first inning and Southern Miss never trailed in Game 1. The opening game started Saturday but was suspended due to inclement weather.

In the second game, Christian Moore hit a double to lead off the top of the fourth and spark a six-run inning for the Vols. After Zane Denton flied out, Merritt drove in Moore with a single and Burke hit a home run to trim Tennessee's deficit to 4-3. Christian Scott struck out before Cal Stark fouled off three consecutive two-strike pitches before he drew a walk, Maui Ahuna hit a single to center and Hunter Ensley was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jared Dickey followed with a single that drove in Stark and Ahuna before Ensley scored, and Dickey moved to second base, on a fielding error to make it 6-4.

Scott hit an RBI groundout that drove in Merritt and, after a throwing error, Burke scored to make it 8-4 in the top of the fifth.

Matthew Eztel led off the bottom of the third with a triple and scored when Dustin Dickerson hit the next pitch for a single. Slade Wilks followed with another single before Christopher Sargent hit a three-run shot off the scoreboard in left to give Southern Miss a 4-0 lead.

Chase Dollander (7-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over eight innings to get the win. He retired 18 of the 20 batters he faced after Sargent's homer and finished with seven strikeouts.

Southern Miss (46-19) made the program's only CWS appearance in 2009. The Volunteers (42-20) are trying to make their second trip to Omaha in the last three seasons and their sixth all time.

WAKE FOREST 22,

ALABAMA 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Brock Wilken hit three of Wake Forest's record-tying nine home runs, and the Demon Deacons routed Alabama to win the Winston-Salem Super Regional.

The Demon Deacons won both games in the super regional series, advancing to the CWS for the third time and first time since winning the championship in 1955.

Wilken went deep in the first, third and ninth innings, increasing his total to an ACC-record 70 career home runs.

Marek Houston blasted a grand slam and Danny Corona hit two home runs with six RBIs. Tommy Hawke, Nick Kurtz and Bennett Lee also went deep for Wake Forest. The nine home runs tie the record for an NCAA Tournament game. Houston's grand slam was the highlight of a six-run eighth inning, and Corona hit a three-run blast in a four-run ninth, as Wake Forest took its turn as the visiting team.

Wilken went 4-for-5 and scored five runs. Justin Johnson, Corona and Lee scored three runs each.

Colby Shelton hit two home runs, Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run home run and Mac Guscette added a solo shot for Alabama.

Josh Hartle (11-2) pitched six innings and got the win for Wake Forest (52-10), allowing four runs on seven hits.

Jacob McNairy (7-3) took the loss for Alabama (43-21).

ORAL ROBERTS 11,

OREGON 6

EUGENE, Ore. -- Jake McMurray went 4 for 5 with two RBI and three runs, Mac McCroskey had three RBI and Oral Roberts beat Oregon to win a back-and-forth best-of-3 Eugene Super Regional.

Oral Roberts (51-12) won the program's first super regional title and advanced to the CWS for the second time in school history, 45 years after its first trip to Omaha in 1978.

McMurray's single drove in Jacob Godman and Justin Quinn's bunt single loaded the bases before Matt Hogan drew a walk to bring home Blaze Brothers and give Oral Roberts its first lead of the game, and McMurray scored when Mac McCroskey reached on a fielder's choice to make it 5-3 in the top of the third inning.

Oregon's Drew Cowley drew a walk to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh before Gavin Grant scored on a sacrifice fly by Sabin Ceballos. Tanner Smith drew a four-pitch walk to once again load the bases but Dalton Patten -- who came on earlier in the inning with nobody out and runners on first and second -- got Drew Smith (the potential go-ahead run) to fly out to end the inning with Oral Roberts leading 8-5.

Ceballos finished 2 for 2 with a home run and Tanner Smith hit a three-run shot for the Ducks (41-22).

VIRGINIA 12, DUKE 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Kyle Teel drove in four runs, Brian Edgington pitched a complete game, and Virginia rolled past Duke to win the Charlottesville Super Regional.

The Cavaliers won the super regional series 2-1 and advanced to the CWS for the sixth time.

Edgington (9-3) allowed a two-run home run, otherwise scattering nine hits. He struck out 11, issuing one walk.

Virginia jumped out front with a five-run second inning in which four players drove in runs. Harrison Didawick, Griff O'Ferrall and Ethan O'Donnell delivered consecutive RBI singles and Teel capped the inning with a two-run single. Teel used a sacrifice fly and a single two drive in his other two runs.

The 5-0 lead held up until the sixth inning when Jay Beshears hit a two-run home run to left field for Duke. Virginia responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning, the big hit being a two-run home run by Ethan Anderson.

Leading 9-2, Virginia added two runs in the seventh and capped the scoring with an eighth-inning home run by Anthony Stephan.

Duke's Ryan Higgins (3-1) took the loss after being relieved in the second inning.

