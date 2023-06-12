Man on bicycle struck, killed on I-49

A man was killed Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on a bicycle, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Randy Robinson, 41, of Fayetteville was struck by the 2003 Nissan in the outside northbound lane, near Exit 61, just after 11 p.m., the report says.

No other people were listed in the report as being injured.

The weather was was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.