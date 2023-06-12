MASTER CLASS: Trends change, but well balanced endurance in the core’s still a good idea





Core stability was once a trending topic in the health and fitness world. Back in the 2000s, this innovative concept helped exercisers achieve a better understanding of the relationship between the back, hips, glutes and abdominals. But those days are long gone, as today's exercise routines are geared more around metabolic "burn," total body training and mobile apps.

This week, I'll discuss core stabilization in the context of newer trends because, after all, abdominal strength never goes out of style.

For a brief period during my undergraduate training, I worked as an exercise rehabilitation assistant to a chiropractor. My role was to help patients with short training regimens to correct the muscular imbalances that were contributing to their musculoskeletal conditions.

We quickly realized that almost all of the patients had inflexible, weak core muscles.

This realization led to an entire training philosophy where we helped patients understand how their back pain was related to the condition of their core muscles. Some needed extensive stretching and others needed advanced therapeutic care, but all of them needed better strength and stability.

I continued working in this role until I graduated but have carried those experiences with me ever since. I can vividly recall patients embracing me after a successful, pain-free rehabilitation session. I also remember patients who were in too much pain to even begin training. For me, it was a learning experience where I first realized that health is truly our wealth.

To that end, I always recommend focusing on core stability as a key outcome of any exercise program.

Even if the goal is weight loss or something that seems totally unrelated to core health, it's one area of the body that must function correctly to maintain a physically active lifestyle. Without it, the exerciser is akin to an old oak tree with a hollow trunk. It might look fine in the forest, but it's one strong breeze away from toppling over.

Of course, this week's exercise is designed to challenge the core muscles. The Hollow Rock focuses on the abdominals, intercostals and hip flexors. It's also appropriate for almost all fitness levels, with the one exception being the true beginner.

















1. Lie on your back with your arms outstretched overhead.

2. Raise your shoulder blades off the floor a few inches.

3. At the same time, raise your arms and legs about 2 feet off the floor.

4. Engage your abdominal muscles and hold this position for a second.

5. Keeping the arms and legs rigid, rock your body forward and back like a teeter-totter.

6. You should be balanced and in control as you continue rocking for 30 seconds.

7. Perform two sets of 30 seconds each.

This exercise is generally more comfortable if performed on an exercise mat. The spine and hips can sometimes grind against a hard surface, creating some discomfort. So, it's time to grab a mat and get to work!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He loves to hear from readers. Write to him at

vballtop@aol.com



