McClanahan first to 10 as Tampa trounces Texas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Shane McClanahan became the first 10-game winner in the major leagues and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Sunday, taking two of three games in a match up of the teams with best records in baseball.

McClanahan (10-1) allowed three runs, all in the third inning, and four hits over seven innings. The 26-year-old left-hander retired his final 15 batters.

McClanahan is 5-0 with a 1.67 ERA in seven starts at home, all won by the Rays. His overall ERA is 2.18.

"Another really strong performance," Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash said. "Mac competed really well today, and made some big pitches."

Wander Franco homered off Martin Perez (6-2) in the fourth inning for MLB-leading Tampa Bay (48-20), which improved to 31-7 at home. Randy Arozarena, Isaac Paredes, Taylor Walls and Harold Ramirez added run-scoring hits for the Rays.

Robbie Grossman homered for the AL West-leading Rangers (41-23), who have lost three of four.

Perez lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings, allowing a season high-tying seven runs and 10 hits. The lefty's ERA jumped from 3.97 to 4.67.

ANGELS 9, MARINERS 4 Rookie Zach Neto had his first two-home run game, Shohei Ohtani kept up a hot June with three hits and Los Angeles beat Seattle.

BLUE JAYS 7, TWINS 6 Cavan Biggio hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning and Toronto overcame a five-run deficit to beat Minnesota and avoid a three-game sweep.

GUARDIANS 5, ASTROS 0 Shane Bieber (5-3) gave up 3 hits over 7 innings 9 strikeouts as Cleveland blanked Houston.

ORIOLES 11, ROYALS 3 Gunnar Henderson homered for the second consecutive game, and Baltimore completed a series sweep and dealt Kansas City its sixth consecutive loss.

RED SOX 3, YANKEES 2 (10) Kike Hernandez hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and Boston beat New York with the help of a late error by second baseman Gleyber Torres. Justin Turner homered and Brayan Bello allowed three hits in seven efficient innings for the Red Sox, matching his career high. Last-place Boston (33-33) took two of three at Yankee Stadium in the first series this season between the rivals.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 13, CUBS 3 Joc Pederson and Thairo Estrada each hit two-run home runs and drove in four runs as San Francisco built a six-run lead through five innings and rolled past Chicago.

NATIONALS 6, BRAVES 2 Dominic Smith and Jeimer Candelario hit two-run home runs in the sixth inning as Washington stopped a six-game skid and Atlanta's seven-game winning streak.

PHILLIES 7, DODGERS 3 Nick Castellanos homered, Trea Turner had three hits and Philadelphia beat Los Angeles for its seventh win in eight games.

PIRATES 2, METS 1 Andrew McCutchen got his 2,000th hit, Jack Suwinski hit his 12th home run and Pittsburgh sent New York to its eighth loss in nine games.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 3 Rookie Elly De La Cruz had two hits, reached base four times and scored the go-ahead run with a headfirst slide on an eighth-inning grounder, helping Cincinnati past St. Louis.

ROCKIES 5, PADRES 4 Ryan McMahon hit a tying home run in heavy rain just before a 1-hour, 25-minute delay in the ninth inning and Nolan Jones hit a game-ending 472-foot drive just after the resumption in Colorado's win over San Diego.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 8, BREWERS 6 Seth Brown and Brent Rooker hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning and Oakland completed its first series sweep of the season by beating Milwaukee.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, TIGERS 5 Christian Walker hit a go-ahead double off Jason Foley (2-2) with two outs in a four-run ninth inning as NL West-leading Arizona won its fifth in a row, completing a three-game sweep that extended Detroit's losing streak to nine games.

MARLINS 6, WHITE SOX 5 Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run double in a three-run ninth inning as Miami beat Chicago, winning for the eighth time in nine games.