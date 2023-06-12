Miss Arkansas, 25, discusses platform

Cori Keller was up early Sunday to attend a meeting with the board of the Miss Arkansas organization, bright-eyed and smartly dressed. Despite her put-together appearance, Keller said she was running on only about four hours of sleep.

This is because less than 12 hours before, the 25-year-old from Stuttgart was crowned Miss Arkansas 2023 by Ebony Mitchell, the outgoing Miss Arkansas, in a flood of purple confetti after a long, emotional night that included her opening up about her father's stay in the ICU because of complications from cardiovascular disease, and an energetic and personality-filled tap dance performance.

Now, in a small room in the Robinson Center the morning after her win, Keller wore the crown like she didn't even know it was there, complete with a sparkly dress, heels and a crisp white sash with "Miss Arkansas" emblazoned across the front.

One could be forgiven for thinking Keller is a natural at wearing a crown -- her experience with pageantry shows in her well-spoken conversations and effortless skill at walking in heels. She has been involved in the Miss Arkansas organization for 16 years, starting out in its Diamond State Princess program before moving up to compete in the Teen and later, the Miss competitions.

"There was a shortage of Princesses and someone from my hometown said, 'Would you like to be involved?' And I said, 'Absolutely.' I was partnered with Lindsey Lee of Northwest Arkansas ... She mentored me. She showed me the value of this organization, and the power that it gives women to be successful, to pursue their passions, to pursue their academic successes," Keller said.

This year was her first time cracking the top five as well. She reached the top 10 in 2022 and the top 15 in 2021. In her five years competing in the Teen division, she made the top 10 once, in 2016.

"This has been the high point of my life every summer for 16 years, but it's the people of this organization that make it special," Keller said.

"The volunteers, the sponsors, the contestants, the directors -- this is a volunteer-based organization. This is a group of people who do this because they love and support women, and they have loved and supported me through the highs and the lows of life, and I'm just very, very thankful for this opportunity now to get to represent them."

As the new Miss Arkansas, Keller will spend the next year as an employee of the Miss Arkansas organization -- traveling across the state promoting her service platform and the Miss Arkansas and Miss America organizations. Pageant sponsors provide her with a car and an apartment while she is the titleholder.

Miss Arkansas "raised me into the woman I am today," teaching her to be comfortable with who she is and helping build her confidence, Keller said.

Many of the people in her life had won the state title in previous years -- her dance teacher Micki Petrus Konechny was Miss Arkansas 1981, and her babysitter, Kristen Glover, was Miss Arkansas 2011.

"I've had multiple dance teachers and friends that have gone on to become Miss Arkansas, so seeing what they've done, seeing and knowing what their years were like, having that personal connection to Miss Arkansas -- it just keeps it going," Keller said.

Asked if there was anything she would do differently, Keller said she wouldn't change a thing. Reflecting on her time competing, she said she was glad she hadn't won in previous years, because she "wouldn't have been prepared."

"I wouldn't have been mentally ready to do it," she said.

Keller shared advice she received last year from Jenna Day, who was Miss Kentucky 2013, a top 15 finalist at Miss America 2014 and a judge at last year's Miss Arkansas pageant -- advice Keller took to heart.

"You never want to be Miss Arkansas when you're not ready or when you have things going on in your personal life that are going to hinder you from being the best you can be,'" Keller remembered Day telling her.

She knew she was ready this year because of the lack of nerves and the "insane peace" she felt throughout the competition week, something she said was not the case in previous years.

"This year, I knew that I had every skill set necessary," Keller said. "I was ready. I was prepared. I was mature enough. And I think that just helped with the peace and the inner calmness."

Keller said competing in pageants gave her the confidence to pursue higher education and job opportunities she might not have otherwise gone after. She is a two-time graduate of Arkansas State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science in 2020 and a master's degree in radio/TV mass communications in 2022.

She has worked as a freelance reporter for ESPN, doing everything from sideline reporting to analysis and play-by-play for a variety of sports at Arkansas State, the University of Memphis and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

"[Pageants teach] you the poise and the grace and the confidence to speak eloquently on live national television, and monitoring and adjusting -- it's all very relevant and prepared me for that," Keller said.

For winning the state title, Keller was awarded a $30,000 scholarship. Taking home the Preliminary Evening Gown Award for her competition group and the Overall Evening Gown award netted her $3,000 more in scholarships. While Keller isn't completely sure what she will do with the scholarship money, she is thinking about getting another master's degree or a doctorate once her term as Miss Arkansas is over.

The new Miss Arkansas is passionate about advocating for healthy lifestyles -- her service project is "Feeding the Future: Collaborative Solutions for Hunger."

"Growing up in Stuttgart, over 75% of the students in my school district are on free or reduced-price school meals -- food insecurity sat next to me every day," Keller said.

"I advocate for food access for children. Specifically, this past year I got to testify for a [state] Senate bill, where any child that's eligible for free or reduced-price school meals will now get free school meals completely. So having that opportunity to advocate for food access at the state and federal level, even in Washington, D.C., is something that I'm excited to continue to do this next year."

In addition to her official platform, she hopes to advocate for cardiovascular disease prevention and mental health.

While sad that her father couldn't watch her win in person, Keller said she is just grateful he is alive.

"It was a good motivating factor this week to keep pushing and to work hard for him, even though he couldn't be here," Keller said. She said her 16 years of experience competing within the Miss Arkansas organization gave her the edge that helped push her to the top.

Now as the state's representative in the upcoming Miss America pageant, Keller stressed that long before even considering going to Miss America, she wanted to be Miss Arkansas.

"I cannot wait to advocate, listen and love on every single Arkansan," Keller said. "This is going to be a whirlwind of a year, but it's going to be one that, I hope, is meaningful for not only myself, but everyone I come in contact with."