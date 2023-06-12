Mobile clinics rise as overdoses increase

BALTIMORE -- Mobile health clinics have begun to appear more and more throughout major cities across the United States, such as Baltimore, providing people in certain communities with the ability to get treatment for things such as basic care, wounds and more importantly overdoses.

The mobile clinic exemplifies an ongoing shift in the nation's approach to stemming overdose deaths, which surged during the pandemic to unprecedented heights as the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl replaced heroin in drug markets across the country. The so-called harm reduction model, which has received endorsement and funding from the Biden administration, offers potentially life-saving services to opioid users without requiring abstinence in return.

Advocates say it acknowledges the importance of keeping people alive, first and foremost, while they confront the sometimes insurmountable challenges associated with recovery. Critics argue it enables illegal activity.

In Baltimore's "Healthcare on the Spot" program, most patients continue using street drugs, but the vast majority report using less, according to clinic staff.

"Being an addict, it's more complicated than people think," said Anthony Kelly, 49. "We built this web we're entangled in. We didn't get here overnight and we're not gonna get better overnight. You can't just snap out of it."

Baltimore's overdose death rate is significantly higher than the statewide and nationwide averages, with more than 1,000 lives lost in 2020, the most recent data available. The city makes up about 10% of Maryland's population but logs more than 35% of its overdose deaths.

"We should be thinking about harm reduction on a spectrum. Some people want to stop using, others want to use safer. This is about truly meeting people where they are," said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, who served as the city's health commissioner until recently being appointed deputy mayor. "It's also about reducing the stigma. Because this is a disease, not a moral failing."

Buprenorphine, which received federal approval for treatment of opioid use disorder in 2002, binds to opioid receptors in the brain without producing a euphoric high. Often prescribed under the brand name Suboxone, the drug typically comes in orange strips that dissolve under your tongue.

Research shows it significantly reduces a person's risk of overdose and death. Despite its effectiveness, a relatively small percentage of people experiencing opioid addiction are prescribed the medication. In contrast to methadone treatment, which is highly regulated and often requires patients to visit a clinic every day, buprenorphine prescriptions can last weeks or months.

In December 2022, federal lawmakers passed legislation that made it easier for doctors to prescribe buprenorphine, recognizing its life-saving potential. Drug overdoses nationwide have claimed more than 100,000 lives annually since 2020, with about two-thirds of them related to fentanyl.

Every Monday morning, the Spot van parks in west Baltimore's Upton community, a historic Black cultural hub once known for its renowned jazz clubs, upscale shops and vibrant nightlife.

Now a shadow of its former self, the neighborhood is filled with visible impacts of the local drug trade: dealers doing business outside vacant buildings, their customers nodding drowsily on public benches, stumbling through alleys and trying to scrounge up enough money to make it through another day. Baltimore police cruisers routinely patrol the area, part of the city's crime-fighting strategy to increase law enforcement presence in communities plagued by gun violence.

Less than a block from the van's parking spot, a tangle of deflated balloons commemorates a January shootout that wounded three people and killed two, including a young mother who was waiting to pick up a takeout order when she and her children got caught in the gunfire.

Islah Hadith poses for a photograph, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Baltimore. Hadith became addicted to pain killers in her 20s when she broke her ankle playing basketball in high heels.



