New Conway school board members set for first meeting on Tuesday

Two new board members for the Conway School District will take their seats for the first time publicly on Tuesday.

The board's regular monthly meeting will be the first appearance of Sheila Franklin and Trey Geier since successfully ousting incumbents Jennifer Cunningham and Bill Milburn in the May election.

Superintendent Jeff Collum said the transition of getting the new members adjusted has gone "very well" and that he remains eager to get to know them as they join the other board members.

"I think our main focus should be to continue working together as a team of eight and maintain a student-centered approach to everything we do," Collum said. "I am excited and eager to get to know our new board members as we work together."

He added that Franklin and Geier will both have several training opportunities over the summer and fall as they settle into their roles.

"There will be several opportunities over the summer and fall for new board members to get training and orientation about serving as a new board member."

Franklin will be representing the at-large position, formerly held by Cunningham.

"It's been very rewarding and I'm already working and making myself available and introducing myself to as many people ... as possible," Franklin said. "I'm looking forward to the upcoming board meeting and working together with my fellow board members and the Superintendent. I'm very excited and positive about the future of our school district."

Board President Andre Acklin also shared his thoughts on the upcoming meetings and his hopes as the board moves forward as a collective.

"The transition for our two newest school board members I'm told have been good," Acklin said in an email Thursday. "I think in terms of goals for our board and Conway Public Schools, our focus should be for every board member to have a spirit of willingness to work together as a team of right."

Acklin added that he believes joint effort from everyone on the board will remain "student-centered."

"This would be in the best interest of our district and the Conway community as a collective," Acklin said. "I am looking forward to working with Sheila Franklin and Trey Geier as the newest members of our board. There will be plenty of opportunities for both of them to learn their new roles as school board members."

As Franklin and Geier enter their first year on the board, Acklin highlighted that he is entering year 14 on the board, noting that he looks forward to what is to come.

"As I enter my 14th year as a member of the Conway School Board of Education, I personally have enjoyed my tenure on the board and I look forward to great things ahead for Conway Public Schools," Acklin said.

Attempts to reach Geier to ask about the upcoming meeting and his role on the board were unsuccessful.

Geier will be representing the Zone 5 seat, formerly held by Milburn.

In a previous interview, Geier said: "I look forward to representing the community and supporting our teachers and students."

Collum in an email Thursday described the future of the board -- following several months of public criticism and backlash from the community -- as "bright."

"I'm excited about the work ahead and I think the future in Conway public schools is extremely bright. We have a lot of amazing things happening in our district," Collum said.

The board meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the district's administration building, located at 2220 Prince St. in Conway.