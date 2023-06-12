Notice of appeal filed in dismissed Arkansas redistricting case in the wake of U.S. Supreme Court decision

The attorney for plaintiffs challenging the state’s congressional district lines, which were redrawn after the 2020 Census, is appealing the case’s dismissal by a three-judge panel to the U.S. Supreme Court, which recently ruled in favor of an Alabama plaintiff objecting to that state’s congressional map in a case with similar elements to that of the Arkansas case.

On Monday, Richard Mays, representing plaintiffs Jackie Williams Simpson, Wanda King, Charles Bolden, Anika Whitfield, state Rep. Denise Ennett, D-Little Rock, and state Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, filed a notice of appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. Last week, Mays told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the ruling on Allen v. Milligan in Alabama — in which the high court's majority ruling said justices gave more weight to the effect of the newly drawn districts in Alabama than the intent of the state legislature in drawing those districts.

Last month, a three-judge panel in Arkansas — 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge David Stras, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. and U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. — held that the plaintiffs in the Arkansas redistricting lawsuit Simpson v. Thurston had failed to document a racial motivation on the part of state legislators in approving the new congressional map and dismissed the case.

The Supreme Court decision may have breathed new life into a separate Arkansas redistricting lawsuit; Arkansas State Conference NAACP v. Arkansas Board of Apportionment, according to a letter written by an ACLU attorney to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, where the case is being appealed.

In that case, the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel filed a lawsuit against the state Board of Apportionment over a state House of Representatives district map that contained 11 Black majority House districts although Black residents make up 16% of the state's population.