GOLF

Buhai takes ShopRite Classic

Ashleigh Buhai seized the lead early with four birdies in her first five holes, closed with a short birdie for a 6-under 65 and held off Hyo Joo Kim for a one-shot victory in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J., on Sunday. It was the fourth win worldwide over the past 10 months for Buhai, who finished at 14-under 199 in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview. Buhai won the Women's British Open last August for her first major and first LPGA Tour win, and since has added titles in Australia and her native South Africa. At 34 years, 11 months, Buhai is the oldest winner this year on the youth-dominated LPGA Tour. Buhai began the day three shots behind leader Dani Holmqvist (72). By the time she rolled in a long birdie on the par-4 fifth hole, she led by one over Kim. Kim, in the final pairing, birdied the par-3 17th to give herself a chance, but she needed to eagle the par-5 18th to match Buhai and could only manage birdie. She shot 68. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis shot a 70 for the second day in a row and finished at even-par 213.

Stricker's hot play continues

Steve Stricker's latest win on the PGA Tour Champions felt as big as any in his career, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win his American Family Insurance Championship in his native Wisconsin for his fourth title this year. Stricker already has six senior majors, including the two played this year. This tournament was one his foundation began before he turned 50, and he finally got it. Tied with Paul Broadhurst to start the final round, Stricker seized control with two straight birdies to close out the front nine at University Ridge Golf Club. He won by five shots over Broadhurst (74) and Steven Alker (70). Stricker now has 15 wins on the PGA Tour Champions, and he gets another crack before the home crowd in the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. Little Rock's Glen Day posted a 71 to finish at 2-over 218. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) completed the tournament a 3-over 219.

BASEBALL

Blackmon suffers hand injury

Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon has a fractured right hand and is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks. Blackmon was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday and Colorado recalled infielder Coco Montes, who was to make his major league debut at second base against the San Diego Padres. Blackmon, who turns 37 on July 1, fractured the fifth metacarpal when he was hit by a pitch by Kansas City's Daniel Lynch leading off a game on June 3. Blackmon remained in the game and started the next four games before pinch hitting in Saturday's loss to San Diego.

HORSE RACING

Another death at Belmont

Another horse has died after racing at Belmont Park, the second fatality in 24 hours after the Belmont Stakes. Mashnee Girl suffered an injury in the first race on Sunday and fell near the quarter pole, forcing three other horses to alter course, according to the Equibase chart notes. The 5-year-old mare was euthanized. Mashnee Girl had three wins in 19 career starts and earnings of $194,065, according to Equibase, the industry database. She was trained by Mark Hennig, whose Excursionniste suffered a catastrophic left front leg injury in the 13th race on grass Saturday at Belmont, the final race on the Belmont Stakes card. Excursionniste had to be euthanized. The latest death is the fourth at Belmont Park this year.

SOCCER

Uruguay claims U-20 title

Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 on Sunday to win its first Under-20 World Cup title. The Celeste's victory ends a streak of four consecutive wins of European teams in the tournament. Luciano Rodriguez scored the winning goal in the 86th minute in a header from close range, giving Uruguay a much deserved victory after an entire match of dominance against Italy. More than 40,000 people, mostly cheering for Uruguay, attended the match at the Diego Maradona Stadium in La Plata, Argentina.

MOTOR SPORTS

Ferrari returns to Le Mans, wins

Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world. Ferrari last competed at Le Mans in 1973 but returned to Circuit de la Sarthe this year as part of a new hyperclass category that features hybrid technology. The hyperclass came from a rules convergence that both allowed competitors from the United States' sports car series, IMSA, to compete at Le Mans, and also created an enticing platform automakers viewed as an opportunity to showcase their street car technology. Ferrari in a pair of 499Ps pounced and swept the front row in qualifying and handled every challenge from Toyota. Its chances were aided overnight when Kamui Kobayashi was wrecked out of the race, making it two versus one in favor of Ferrari.

MIXED MARIAL ARTS

Nunes wins, retires

Amanda Nunes beat Irene Aldana by unanimous decision at UFC 289 on Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia, to hold on to her bantamweight title before announcing her retirement. Nunes dominated the fight, landing far more hits than her opponent, while Aldana's corner repeatedly encouraged their fighter to go on the offensive. Nunes entered the postfight news conference on crutches, revealing she has suffered nerve damage in one leg for some time. Nunes said she'd like to stay involved in mixed martial arts in the future and would like to train a female champion but will first take time to spend time with her wife and family in Brazil.

BOXING

Lopez hands Taylor first loss

Teofimo Lopez captured a title in a second weight class Saturday night, beating formerly unbeaten Josh Taylor by unanimous decision to win the WBO's junior welterweight belt. Lopez, the former lightweight champion, hadn't looked sharp lately after moving up to 140 pounds. But he delivered a superb performance inside Madison Square Garden, with punches that were just quicker and stronger than the champion's. Lopez (19-1) won by scores of 115-113 on two of the cards and 117-111 on the other, and he threw power shots throughout the final round in hopes of not even getting to the scorecards.

Mike Malott celebrates after defeating Adam Fugitt by submission during a welterweight bout at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



Dan Ige, left, and Nate Landwehr fight during a featherweight bout at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



Dan Ige, left, and Nate Landwehr fight during a featherweight bout at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



Aiemann Zahabi celebrates after knocking out Aoriqileng during a bantamweight bout at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



Diana Belbita, top, and Maria Oliveira fight during a women's strawweight bout at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



Maria Oliveira, right, delivers a knee to the face of Diana Belbita during a women's strawweight bout at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



Amanda Nunes celebrates after defeating Irene Aldana during a UFC 289 women's bantamweight title bout, in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



Amanda Nunes celebrates with her daughter after defeating Irene Aldana in a UFC 289 bout to hold on to her bantamweight title, in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Nunes announced her retirement following the fight. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

