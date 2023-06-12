100 years ago

June 12, 1923

The open-air wrestling match between Sam Lellen of Lincoln, Neb. and Charles Rentrop, scheduled for Thursday night at Kavanaugh Field, was forbidden by the City Council last night. The police were directed to order removed the platform upon which the bout was to be held. Alderman Duttlinger of the Sixth ward called the council's attention to contemplated match, arrangements for which, he said, had been made without permission of the city authorities, and insisted that the bout should not be allowed to take place. He said that the platform had been erected at the home plate, and that the use of the field by the wrestlers would interfere with a scheduled amateur baseball game.

50 years ago

June 12, 1973

Arkansas has surpassed Alabama in per capita income, according to figures released by the Commerce Department. Arkansas's per capita income reached $3,357 in 1972, an increase of $273 over 1971. Arkansas, just $9 behind Alabama in 1971, moved one step up from 49th, the position it has held for many years. The state now is ahead of Alabama and Mississippi. Governor Bumpers said this was the first time in modern history that Arkansas had moved ahead of any state other than Mississippi.

25 years ago

June 12, 1998

Model airplane enthusiasts from Arkansas and around the nation are meeting in Maumelle beginning today for the annual Small Model Airplane Lovers League Fun Fly. Sponsored by Flying Models Magazine, the Maumelle Sky Tigers and the city of Maumelle, the Fun Fly will be at Maumelle Sky Tigers Field on Arkansas 100 in Maumelle.

10 years ago

June 12, 2013

mA number of restroom and camping facilities along the Buffalo National River have recently reopened, thanks to the volunteer efforts of a handful of area organizations. Since Buffalo National River administrators announced March 1 that nearly 40 facilities along the river would close due to budget shortfalls, four organizations have come forward, volunteering their time to clean and maintain restrooms and campsites through the end of 2013.