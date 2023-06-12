Sections
Pineville Fire Department breakfast brings in over $6,000

by Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Alexus Underwood/Special to the McDonald County Press The Pineville Fire Department received over $6,000 in donations at their annual pancake breakfast at the Pineville Community Center.

PINEVILLE -- The Pineville Fire Department hosted its annual pancake breakfast to raise funds for the department May 13 at the Pineville Community Center.

The breakfast, which was held from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., brought in $6,250 in donations from community members and local businesses.

At the breakfast, the Fire Department served pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage and scrambled eggs. The department also offered attendees water, milk, orange juice, and coffee. Members of the department and a handful of community volunteers served attendees.

Ryan Drake, Pineville Fire Department chief, said the event was not as busy as usual but was successful due to substantial community donations.

"This year's event was slower than previous years; however, due to a substantial donation the event was successful," Drake said.

Drake said the funds from the event are used to replace aging equipment within the department.

