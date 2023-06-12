Remember the Great War Memorial Balloon Race?





Balloon racing is nothing new in Arkansas, but it's always something memorable.

At 6:30 a.m. June 23, 2012, 14 colorful hot-air balloons took flight over Maumelle during the third of five competitions in the first Great War Memorial Balloon Race.

Originally intended to take off from War Memorial Park in Little Rock, the event moved venues because air conditions weren't favorable around the stadium. "Balloons are very weather-dependent," event director Maury Petrehn said. "I don't think people realize how weather dependent. We cannot move without the wind."

Fourteen balloons came from around the nation for contests of navigational skill. Pilots competed to see who could drop beanbags closest to a target.

Lt. Mike Wilson of the Maumelle Police Department was among the competitors. He had 25 years experience piloting hot-air balloons, and it was also his father's hobby, he said. "For the hot-air balloonist, whether you've been to one festival or 50, it's kind of like a reunion with old friends," Wilson said.

An estimated 10,000 people attended, watching the balloons, trying carnival games, listening to live music and going up in tethered balloons.

A second Great War Memorial Balloon Race was held in June 23, 2013. Despite storms, more balloons took part and attendance increased. Tether rides were called off the first day because of a sudden storm, but weather was better for the next days; and the balloon "glow" — illuminated balloons — drew thousands more visitors.





Gallery: Great War Memorial Balloon Race





[Gallery not loading? Click here to see photos » arkansasonline.com/612hot/]



