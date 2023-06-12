“Retro” Arkansas State Police badges a nod to agency’s roots

Arkansas State Police troopers will sport new badges inspired by the ones worn by their predecessors more than 80 years ago and paid for by the heads of a charitable foundation meant to support state troopers, the agency said last week.

The 400 pairs of badges -- one for a trooper's shirt and another for distinctive campaign hats -- are designed in the style of the badges worn by the first 13 men hired as Arkansas Rangers in 1935 under Gov. Junius Marion Futrell, said Cindy Murphy, spokeswoman for the state's Department of Public Safety, which encompasses the state police.

The "retro" badges are a shape not used by any other law enforcement agency in Arkansas, Murphy said, whereas the previous style, which has been in use for more than 50 years, is more commonly used.

Members of the Arkansas State Police Foundation's board of directors chose to donate the $67,000 that covered the cost of the new badges, Murphy said.

That money came from the directors themselves, Chairman Frank Guinn said, and not the money raised by the foundation's charity drive, which is put toward causes like scholarships for troopers and their dependents or helping troopers and their families during emergencies like health crises or natural disasters.

"We're there for what they don't get funded for that they need," Guinn said.

Money raised by the foundation also went into construction projects like the firing range in Wrightsville used by state police and their driving practice track at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Guinn said.

The retro badges are part of a wider effort by the agency's command staff to pay homage to the heritage of Arkansas State Police and "return to basics," Murphy said.

This year, 12 of the agency's Dodge Charger patrol cruisers were repainted in the metallic blue and white paint scheme used on state police cars, mostly Plymouths, from the 1950s to the 1970s, Murphy said.

Each troop in the state will get one of the dozen cars, which were redone in-house at the agency's garage for little more than the cost of paint, Murphy said.

They will continue to serve as highway patrol vehicles and will be issued to a trooper as a sort of reward, she said.

Although the foundation had no part in paying for the retro repaint on those cars, Guinn said the board members have been eager to supply troopers with the historic badges. To Guinn and the other board members, the badges represent the founding principles of the agency that would become the state police, he said.

In 1935, Futrell requested ranger recruits that were "gentlemen, incorruptible, highly intelligent, good judge[s] of human nature, self-possessed, good listener[s], not too talkative, independent by environment and nature," a news release from state police last week states.

"We've got the No. 1 state police in America," Guinn said.

"They look good, they're sharp, they meet those criteria. And the badges symbolize that."