Sanders OK's pay raises for 'exceptional employees' in Arkansas' executive branch agencies

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has authorized merit pay raises for what she called exceptional employees in the state’s executive branch agencies.

The Republican governor’s plan will mean about 5,760 of the state’s more than 22,000 executive branch employees will get merit raises, effective July 9, with a total cost of $16.3 million, including $6 million in state general revenue, based on information from the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

Sanders said in a letter dated Friday to state Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Joseph Wood that her administration is making “bold, transformational changes” to state government and she knows state employees have worked diligently to implement the changes and better serve Arkansans.

“Arkansas’ economy is robust, but like the rest of the country, we are caught in a devastating inflationary spiral caused by reckless spending in Washington,” she wrote in her letter. “Our state has made fiscally responsible decisions to keep revenues and forecasts strong, allowing us to invest strategically in rewarding our highest-performing employees while returning savings to the taxpayer.

“Therefore, I have authorized a pay increase for exceptional employees across our state agencies,” Sanders wrote in her letter to Wood.

“Recent performance reviews showed us which employees are performing above expectations,” she said. “For state employees who have served for more than one year, those deemed ‘highly effective’ will receive a 4.5% base salary increase while those deemed ‘role models’ will receive a 5 % base salary increase.”

The state’s executive branch agencies currently have 22,742 employees with a total payroll cost of $1.1 billion and the current average salary is $53,086 a year, said Alex Johnston, chief of staff for the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

There are five categories in the performance review system and they include (1) unacceptable, (2) needs improvement, (3) solid performer, (4) highly effective and (5) role model, she said.

Johnston said 5,759 employees fell into the highly effective and role model categories, with 1,457 rated as a role model and 4,302 rated as highly effective.

She said 16,349 employees fell into the other three categories with 14,944 rated as a solid performer, 1,385 rated as needs improvement, and 20 rated as unacceptable.

Johnston said about 600 other executive branch employees were not eligible for merit raises for various reasons.

In her letter dated Friday to Wood, Sanders said that in order to “ensure we are recruiting and retaining the highest-performing state employees and using tax dollars responsibly, I am also directing the Department of Transformation and Shared Services to evaluate our performance evaluation and pay structures.

“These systems should promote employee development and reward achievement, helping us make Arkansas’ state government work even more effectively,” she said. “Efficiency and accountability are paramount to the proper function of state government. When we realize those aims, anything is possible.”

Asked about the merit raises authorized by Sanders, state Rep. Mark Berry, R-Ozark, who is a co-chairman of the Legislative Council’s personnel subcommittee, said Monday in an interview that “we have got to get it fixed.

“This is not right,” he said.

Berry said state government has employees at agencies such as the Department of Human Services, Department of Health, and Department of Finance and Administration working for wages below the poverty line who will never get rated as highly effective or a role model because of the reluctance to give many state employees those performance ratings.