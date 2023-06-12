Sanders tabs Ryall as Arkansas Heritage director

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced Marty Ryall, director of legislative affairs at the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, as her pick to succeed outgoing Arkansas Heritage Director Jimmy Bryant.

Ryall, who was appointed to his current position in January, will replace Bryant, who is retiring at the end of June.

“Arkansans are the heirs of pioneers and patriots. We have a beautiful heritage, and I am confident Marty is the leader who will be able to preserve, protect, and promote that history across our state and the nation,” Sanders said in a news release.

Bryant will leave the Division of Arkansas Heritage, one of the three major agencies within the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, after heading the division for more than three years. His last day on the job will be June 30, Shealyn Sowers, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email last week.

“I appreciate Jimmy Bryant’s service to our state and know that Marty is the perfect candidate to take up Jimmy’s role. Together, we will take Arkansas Heritage to the top," Sanders said in the new release.

Before joining the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, Ryall served as the director of external relations at Arkansas PBS for seven years. In 2020, Arkansas PBS received the National Advocacy Award from America's Public Television Stations in recognition of his lobbying efforts for public broadcasting.

“Marty brings a vast amount of experience to the role of Division Director. Being goal-minded, having the ability to communicate well, and being able to navigate complicated processes are a few of the strengths that I have seen displayed in his work for ADPHT," said Shea Lewis, interim secretary of the department, in the news release.

Ryall has more than 30 years of government and political experience and has worked in multiple states and Africa, according to the news release.