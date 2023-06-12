Section of I-95 is destroyed after Philadelphia truck fire

PHILADELPHIA -- An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed early Sunday in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire, closing a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast's main north-south highway indefinitely, authorities said.

Transportation officials warned of extensive delays and street closures and urged drivers to avoid the area in the city's northeast corner. Officials said the tanker contained a petroleum product that may have been hundreds of gallons of gasoline. The fire took about an hour to get under control.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were gone and the southbound lanes were "compromised" by heat from the fire, said Derek Bowmer, battalion chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department. Runoff from the fire or perhaps broken gas lines caused explosions underground, he added.

Some kind of crash happened on a ramp under northbound I-95 around 6:15 a.m., said state Transportation Department spokesman Brad Rudolph, and the northbound section above the fire collapsed quickly.

The southbound lanes were heavily damaged, "and we are assessing that now," Rudolph said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, who said Sunday evening that he planned to issue a disaster declaration Monday to speed federal funds, said at least one vehicle was still trapped under the collapsed roadway.

"We're still working to identify any individual or individuals who may have been caught in the fire and the collapse," he said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Video from the scene showed that a giant concrete slab had fallen from I-95 onto the road below. Shapiro said his flight over the area showed "just remarkable devastation."

"I found myself thanking the Lord that no motorists who were on I-95 were injured or died," he said.

Mark Fusetti, a retired Philadelphia police sergeant, said he was driving south toward the city's airport when he noticed thick, black smoke rising over the highway. As he passed the fire, the road beneath began to "dip," creating a noticeable depression that was visible in video he took of the scene, he said.

He saw traffic in his rearview mirror come to a halt. Soon after, the northbound lanes of the highway crumbled.





The collapsed section of I-95 was part of a $212 million reconstruction project that wrapped up four years ago, Rudolph said. There was no immediate time frame for reopening the highway, but officials would consider "a fill-in situation or a temporary structure" to accelerate the effort, he said.

Motorists were sent on a 43-mile detour, which was going "better than it would do on a weekday," Rudolph said. The fact that the collapse happened on a Sunday helped ease congestion, but he expected traffic "to back up significantly on all the detour areas."

Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Michael Carroll said the I-95 segment carries roughly 160,000 vehicles per day and was likely the busiest interstate in Pennsylvania. He said work would continue through the night to remove the collapsed section as rapidly as possible.

Shapiro said he had spoken to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and had been assured that there would be "absolutely no delay" in getting federal funds quickly to rebuild what he called a "critical roadway" as safely and efficiently as possible.

But Shapiro said the complete rebuild of I-95 would take a "number of months," and in the meantime officials were looking at "interim solutions to connect both sides of I-95 to get traffic through the area."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a Twitter post that President Joe Biden was briefed on the collapse and that White House officials were in contact with Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's offices to offer assistance. Buttigieg, in a social media post, called it "a major artery for people and goods" and said the closure would have "significant impacts on the city and region until reconstruction and recovery are complete."

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to investigate the fire and collapse.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Scolforo and Jake Offenhartz of The Associated Press.

Officials work on the scene following a collapse on I-95 after a truck fire, Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)



This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows fire and smoke near the collapsed section of I-95 in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)



This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of I-95 with fire trucks on the scene in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)



This image provided by the Philadelphia Fire Department shows officials working on the scene following a collapse on I-95 after a truck fire, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. The elevated section of Interstate 95 has collapsed early Sunday after a vehicle caught fire, closing the main north-south highway on the East Coast and threatening to upend travel in parts of the densely populated Northeast. (Philadelphia Fire Department via AP)



Officials work on the scene following a collapse on I-95 after a truck fire, Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)



This image provided by the Philadelphia Fire Department shows officials working on the scene following a truck fire on I-95, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. The elevated section of Interstate 95 has collapsed early Sunday after a vehicle caught fire, closing the main north-south highway on the East Coast and threatening to upend travel in parts of the densely populated Northeast. (Philadelphia Fire Department via AP)



This image provided by the Office of Emergency Management shows firefighters standing near the collapsed part of I-95 in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 11, 2023. The elevated section of Interstate 95 has collapsed early Sunday after a vehicle caught fire, closing the main north-south highway on the East Coast and threatening to upend travel in parts of the densely populated Northeast. (Office of Emergency Management via AP)



This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of I-95 with fire trucks on the scene in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

