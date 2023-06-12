Sneaky little Arkansas game shines bright light on tiny terror

Let's play Obfuscation.
Below are some of the definitions of one common word. Do you recognize the word?
A homonym — most commonly a noun — this word has three letters. The oldest use in English predates the 12th century, descending through Middle English from Old English, which likely acquired the word from Old High German.
A more recent use arose in Great Britain about 1903. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, an even more recent use dates from 1953 in English in a borrowing from French, which took it from the Latin "nitere," to shine.
? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼ A widely accepted (but not in the International System of Units) metric for screen luminance in which one unit equals one candela per square meter.
◼ The egg of a parasitic insect.
◼ A minor shortcoming.
"Radio" was the word June 5. I'll print today's answer June 19, but email if you'd like to know today.
Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com