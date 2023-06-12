Sulphur Springs library plans summer reading program

SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Melinda Griffin, director of the Sulphur Springs Public Library, has announced that plans are being made for a summer reading program.

The program's theme is "My Community," and it begins Wednesday.

Activities for children ages 3 through 12 will be held from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Topics for the sessions will be: June 14, police department; June 21, food pantry; June 28, fire department; July 5, auctioneer; July 12, city hall; July 19, city park. All sessions will be held at the library except for the final session, which will be held in the park, Griffin said. She said children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Readers age 13 and older can participate in the summer reading program by simply checking out books, reading them and returning them to the library. They will have an entry into a prize drawing for each book read. Drawings will be held on July 19.