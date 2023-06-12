Washington County judge moving ahead with emergency center; Officials split on spending for nonprofit groups

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials hope within the next few days to negotiate a contract with one of three firms to design a proposed emergency operations center.

County Judge Patrick Deakins said he and Lance Johnson, his chief of staff, discussed the eight responses the county received to its request for proposals with other county officials and chose three firms to interview.

Deakins said the county officials interviewed representatives from DEMX Architecture, WER Architects and MBL Architecture on Monday and have been evaluating the proposals from those companies. Once the county officials agree on a ranking among those three, they will begin more detailed discussions on a possible contract to do the design work on the center.

"Chief Johnson and I ranked them independently, and our top three were the same," Deakins said. "They all have experience with this type of facility and experience with public construction projects."

DEMX Architecture is working with Batesville on a water treatment plant, worked with the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville on a central utility plant shop and power center and the Fayetteville solid waste and recycling administrative offices, according to the information submitted by the firm.

The information submitted by WER Architects shows the firm has worked on an emergency communications and operations center for the Bentonville Police Department, the new headquarters for the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock and an operations data center for Southwest Power Pool, which manages infrastructure of the electric grid for nine states.

In the proposal from MBL Architecture, the firm includes lists of similar projects that include the Conway County Emergency Operations Center in Morrilton, the Walmart Data Center in Jane, Mo., and the J.B. Hunt Data Center in Lowell.

The county's initial estimate of the cost of the new facility is $5.5 million, Deakins has said.

The Emergency Management Department's offices are housed in about 3,200 square feet made available by the state Fire Academy at its training facility in Lincoln. Prior to that, the offices were in downtown Fayetteville at 105 N. Mill Ave. in what is now the Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit.

Emergency services was moved to the County Annex building for a brief time in early 2019 to make way for the crisis unit. That building was then designated as the location for a new circuit judge's office and courtroom, and emergency services moved to Lincoln in November 2020.

John Luther, Washington County's director of emergency management, told the Quorum Court earlier this year the county had outgrown the 5,000 square feet in what is now the Crisis Stabilization Unit and a new facility was becoming necessary even before the department moved out.

Luther said the county needs a building "hardened" against most severe weather events, with secure communications facilities and an emergency power supply. The center should have conference rooms, training space and offices, as well as sleeping quarters, kitchen and bathroom facilities for use during prolonged emergency events. He said the county should design a building with room for expansion to avoid a future lack of space.

A request for $1 million to pay for architectural and engineering work on a new emergency operations center was approved April 20 by Washington County's Quorum Court.

The county received more than $46 million from the federal government in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic with the money meant to help recover from the effects of the pandemic.

County Treasurer Bobby Hill said Friday the county has obligated about $41.7 million of the federal money and has spent about $30.5 million. Hill said the county has about $4.8 million in federal money remaining to be obligated. Hill said the county has accumulated about $515,000 in interest on the money, which by law has been placed in the county's general fund. Hill said the county's general fund reserve was about $14.2 million.

Deakins said Wednesday his plan is to use the remaining federal money to cover as much of the cost of the emergency center as possible. Until the county has more detailed plans, he said, there won't a "hard" cost estimate, and he couldn't say how much money will be needed from other sources to complete the project.

Deakins told the justices of the peace at Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting he preferred to reserve the county's remaining American Rescue Plan Act money for the building project. The committee voted 8-4 to recommend giving about $600,000 to 12 nonprofit agencies that applied to the county for money.

The Quorum Court is set to consider the appropriation for the nonprofit groups when it meets Thursday.

Deakins said Wednesday he remains committed to using the money for the emergency operations center, and he's uncertain what he will do if the justices of the peace approve the $600,000 for nonprofit groups.

"That's very problematic from where I sit," he said. "It puts me in a very hard position. I have a responsibility to ensure public safety. I'm going to do everything I can to ensure we get a facility that will serve the needs of the county for years to come. It makes sense to me that we have that fund available before we start to disburse it to these other uses."

The use of the federal money for the nonprofit groups isn't unanimously supported by the justices of the peace. Some argued the county made a commitment to provide assistance to the groups and should act on that while some say the county's other needs should take precedence.

Beth Coger, justice of the peace for District 9, said the county needs to live up to the commitment it made to the community groups.

"It's just wrong," she said of the suggestion the money shouldn't be used to help the nonprofit groups deemed eligible through the county's review process. "We've made them jump through all these hoops and go through this whole process, and now I'm afraid it's not going to go through."

Willie Leming, justice of the peace for District 13, said Friday he will vote "no" on the ordinance.

"I'm going to always say we need to spend it on the infrastructure needs of the county," Leming said. "These nonprofits can get money from anywhere. They get money from churches, from cities and from the state. A lot has been allocated."

There's going to be more people who will benefit from the emergency center than will from any of the nonprofit groups, Leming said.

Robert Dennis, justice of the peace for District 10, said the Quorum Court agreed last year to set aside money for nonprofit groups and set up an application process. He said he thinks the county shouldn't block the money now.

"They asked for it, and they were approved," Dennis said of the groups on the list for funding. "Let's get it to them and be done with it."

April Bachrodt is director of Magdalene Serenity House, which was added to the list of organizations to be funded at Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting. She said she thinks the justices of the peace who backed the ordinance will continue to support it at Thursday's meeting.

"I hope they will do the right thing," Bachrodt said. "I felt good about the people who supported it."