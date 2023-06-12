Washington County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

May 30

Agave's

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington

Priority violations: A bottle of Bloody Mary mix at the bar was at 76 degrees. Facility is using a glycolic acid based disinfectant (Pine Sol) for table spray.

Priority foundation violations: Line handwash sink was out of soap. The menu has the consumer advisory, but no asterisk next to the product to which it is applicable. Four dead cockroaches were observed in the dry storage and warewashing areas.

Core violations: An employee was eating on the cutting board in the prep area. Permit expired 02/28/2023.

Casey's

2031 Stokenbury Road, Elkins

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: An empty food storage container is sitting in one of the two handwashing sink basins.

Core violations: None

Damgoode Pies

31 E. Center St., Suite 102, Fayetteville

Priority violations: The concentration of chlorine in the dishwasher is at 0 ppm.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Cutting boards are stained.

Hampton Inn

915 Krupa Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No written procedures regarding using time as a control.

Core violations: None

Insomnia Cookies

609 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The top of chest freezer is sometimes used for cooling cookies. The surface has some imperfections that prevents ease of cleaning.

Speedway Grocery

601 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: In the small refrigerator a container with raw eggs is stored above bottles of soda.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sink in restroom lacks soap. Public restroom lacks toilet tissue.

Thai Taste

3138 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite 105, Springdale

Priority violations: Utensils with food are inside of handwashing sink in food preparation area. A container with corn starch has a packaged bandage. Prep table: top - raw beef at 48 degrees and raw chicken and raw shrimps at 46 degrees; bottom - prep cook noodles at 46 degrees and raw chicken at 48 degrees. Bucket with chlorine and wiping cloths does not have a label.

Priority foundation violations: Nonfood contact surfaces, such as surfaces above cooking equipment and shelves, are covered with foil which increases the risk of physical cross contamination. Refrigerators, cooler, prep table, shelves, working tables and cooking equipment are very dirty.

Core violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

May 31

Casa Jovero

2645 E. Randal Place, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One bag of cumin was being stored on the floor.

Kessler Mountain Regional Base

2991 W. Judge Cummings Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Establishment is operating without a retail food permit.

Kyoto Hibachi Express Food Truck

1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Priority violations: The hood vents have an accumulation of soils on the filter.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: No chemical solution was created at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: The small sewage tank outdoors has no lid and is open to the air. The large holding tank is also open the air.

Meiji Japanese Cuisine

3878 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Back food preparation area handwashing sink has several ice cubes in the basin.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Bar ice storage bin has beverage cooling tubes inside the bin. Rice dispensing utensil is stored in a container of unheated water.

Noncritical violations: Mechanical ventilation hood lacks one filter or solid spacer installed.

Shogun

4096 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Food employees put gloves and did not wash hands before. One prep table: raw chicken at 50 degrees, shrimps at 47 degrees, raw beef at 48 degrees and ambient 45 degrees. Tofu at 51 degrees in ice bath. Two pots with sushi rice do not have a time marked.

Priority foundation violations: This is the second follow-up inspection and priority items indicated in the inspections of 05-19-2023 and 05-25-2023 have not be corrected. Person in charge, managers and employees don't utilize knowledge to keep food safe. Active managerial controls to maintain food safety not observed during time of inspection. No written procedures are available. Rice scoops are stored in a container with standing water 75 degrees. Lids of bulk containers are broken and are wrapped with plastic. Plumbing is leaking in the triple-sink in the prep area.

Core violations: Bulk containers with food lack labels. Visibly dirty wiping cloths are used several times to clean cutting board and working tables, and cloths are left on top of surfaces in the food preparation areas. Several nonfood contact surfaces are not clean (shelves, bulk container, refrigerator and cooking equipment). Some areas of ceiling in the food prep area are not clean.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

3878 N. Crossover Road, Suite 10, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two food employees in back preparation area lack beard restraints. One food employee is wearing several bracelets and another food employee is wearing a wristwatch in the front food preparation area.

June 1

Chuy's

642 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Three employee beverages in food prep area were not covered.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility lacks a maximum registering temperature thermometer or test strips.

East Side Grill

1838 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: A small container of cooked rice/bean mix lacks a discard-date.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Gusano's Chicago Style Pizzeria

1094 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: The cold-holding unit by the pizza oven is holding lunch meat at 50 degrees.

Mama Cacao

1599 S. Tally Ho Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Facility lacks soap for handwash sink.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Tokyo House of NWA

1818 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Several containers of side salads are stored in the bulk ice bin.

June 2

Burton's Creamery

372 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The water tanks were empty.

Core violations: None

Casey's

4751 W. Don Tyson Parkway, Springdale

Critical violations: The cold-holding unit top is holding lunch meat, sliced tomato and sauce at 50 degrees. The bottom cold-holding area is at 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps - Deli/Bakery

1308 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: Multiple flies in the deli.

Priority foundation violations: The ceiling by the fryers have a buildup of lint.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: The hot-holding unit is holding gravy at 131 degrees, macaroni and cheese at 130 degrees and baked beans at 130 degrees.

Harps - Food Store

1308 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The meat deli display and fresh produce display has an accumulation of lint.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: The ladies bathroom lacks hand soap.

Los Bobos

404 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw fish was being stored over ready-to-eat food. A bottle of dish soap was being stored on top of a bag of onions.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Permit expired 06/30/2022.

Shogun Ginger

1163 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Food in the walk-in cooler stored in containers without covers. Rice at room temperature (72 degrees) from previous day in walk-in cooler. Rice, noodles, pasta and cabbage in walk-in refrigerator at 48-60 degrees. Several containers of broth in walk-in cooler lack date-marking. Meat being thawed at room temperature in the back on a table. One food employee lacks a hair restraint.

Priority foundation violations: Front handwash sink lacked soap. Sushi rice did not have time stamped. Bus tubs being used to cool and store more than 2 gallons of rice.

Core violations: Ceiling tiles missing above dish washing area.

The Mediterranean Food Truck

372 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw shell eggs were above ready-to-eat food in the fridge.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There were bowls in the handwash sink. The door to the facility was propped open with no screen or barrier available.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 30 -- City of Elkins Sports Complex, 2520 N. Center St., Elkins; Happy Feet Child Care Center, 1238 N. Center St., Elkins; Old School Grill, 3615 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

May 31 -- Rooster's On Mills And Main, 230 W. Main St., Farmington; Sonic, 4723 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; St. John's Lutheran Child Care, 2730 E. Township St., Fayetteville; Tacos Salsa, 4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

June 1 -- Bottle Rocket Subs, 1321 S. Washington Ave., Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 1119 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

June 2 -- Arby's, 1263 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; City Park Fayetteville, 1332 N. Leverett Ave., Fayetteville; Mama's Sweet Tea, 2777 W. White Oak St., Fayetteville; Nolen's Kettle Corn - Mobile, 12575 Rhine Road, Farmington; Trailside Coffee Company, 101 W. Johnson Ave., Apt A, Springdale; Wicked Wood Fired Pizza, 12056 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville; Wingstop, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville