1 killed, 3 hurt in single-car accident

One person died and three others were injured in a single-vehicle incident Monday morning in Little Rock, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Greg Sadler, 62, of Collinsville, Okla., was killed when the 2006 Mazda he was driving north on U.S. 530 just before 9 a.m. began drifting toward the west shoulder.

The report stated that Sadler overcorrected toward the right when the vehicle started drifting.

His vehicle then went across both lanes of traffic and onto the east shoulder where it overturned before striking a tree.

Katie Sadler, 31, also of Collinsville, Okla., and two minors were passengers in the Mazda when the incident occurred. The report noted that the respective three passengers were taken to UAMS and Children's Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.