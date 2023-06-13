2 teens arrested in PB in death of 17-year-old

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested in connection with a charge of capital murder in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Friday.

Khyarriah "Keke" White, 17, and Otis "OT" Tyler, 16, had a joint first appearance hearing on Monday in front of District Judge John Kearney via Zoom. The two are being treated as adults in the case involving Jatravous Kendal, 17, who was found shot to death a little after midnight on Friday morning at the intersection of Havis Avenue and North Hazel Street. Police said Kendal had been shot in the head and was unresponsive when they discovered him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.

The incident was described by prosecutors as a "robbery gone bad."

Netredyan "Trey" Christopher, 18, told police that he was driving a car with the victim in the front seat and White and Tyler in the back. Christopher said they were driving around and decided to stop at some property his family owns where he fell asleep in the car. When he woke up, he said he saw the victim standing in front of the car talking on the phone and also talking to three other people. Christopher said the victim told one of the people "I ain't got nothing for you." Christopher said he fell back asleep and woke to the sound of a loud bang. At that point, Christopher said he ran for help, eventually finding someone who called 911.

Police then began searching for White and Tyler for questioning. On Friday afternoon, White's mother brought White to the police station to turn her in. During questioning, White told police another person had set up the victim to be killed. Police then got an anonymous call from someone saying White had set up Kendal to be robbed.

Police continued questioning White, who, they sat, eventually admitted to calling the other person because she knew the person robs people. White also said Tyler let that same person know that the victim and Christopher had firearms or "poles," knowing that the other person would want their guns.

When asked by police who shot the victim, White said it was someone known as "Queso," according to the affidavit. Christopher also admitted later to shooting back at the others before throwing his gun down and running away. Police said the gun was later found.

Police said Tyler was located on Saturday and taken to the police station where he refused to talk to detectives. He was then taken back to the Jefferson County Juvenile Justice Center.

Judge Kearney said White and Tyler would be held without bond and that because of the seriousness of the case, he would appoint a public defender to represent them.

Lt. David DeFoor of the Pine Bluff Police Department said it was possible the police were still looking for other suspects in the case.

"It's an ongoing investigation, so there's a possibility we are looking for others, but I can't confirm that," he said.